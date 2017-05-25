Gothenburg to Realise Henning Larsen's Mixed-Use Urban District

Save this picture! Courtesy of Henning Larsen Architects

Like many European urban districts, the Swedish city of Gothenburg is in the process of transforming old industrial areas along its waterfront into mixed-use public realms. Against the backdrop of urban regeneration in Gothenburg, Swedish firm Henning Larsen has unveiled a masterplan for the Lindholmen urban district, which following its completion in 2025, will offer a diverse environment for engagement between students, entrepreneurs, and public citizens.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Henning Larsen Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Henning Larsen Architects

Encompassing the district around Chalmers University and Lindholmen Science Park, Henning Larsen’s proposal will activate undefined spaces between existing buildings, while using the nearby Gothia River as an asset to create a unique identity for the area. As part of the plan, a public transportation hub will be established to connect trams and bus lines to a future cable car spanning the river, enhancing the connectivity and appeal of the district.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Henning Larsen Architects

Where the new urban district meets the river, buildings will maintain a low profile, with sunlight, wind and shadow factored into the scheme's height and geometry. As a result, a comfortable microclimate will be created within new urban spaces, along with an intimate, individual identity. As the scheme progresses north, building heights increase to meet a future high-rise area, which will ultimately include Sweden’s tallest building. Throughout the seven-year construction process, a ‘flexibility toolbox’ will allow the scheme to respond and adapt to political and economic variables.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Henning Larsen Architects

The potential of the nearby waterfront of Lindholmen is huge explains Søren Øllgaard of Henning Larsen. The area is located on the sunny side of the river in close contact with the water and has easy access to central Gothenburg. The university and the science park attract entrepreneurs and scholars from all around the world. It is clear to us that effort should lie in reinforcing the environment around the existing units with new activities and events, ensuring a vibrant environment around the clock. So that is what we are doing.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Henning Larsen Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Henning Larsen Architects

Architects Henning Larsen Architects

Location Gothenburg, Sweden

Architect in Charge Søren Øllgaard

Lead Design Architect Martin Stenberg

Design Team Maine Godderidge, Vera Matsdotter, Sofia Fernandez Montes, Omar Dabaan, Christian Schjøll

Landscape Architect SLA

Engineer Cowi

Client Älvstranden Utveckling, Chalmersfastigheter

Completion 2025

Procurement Dialogue-Based Competition

Area 100000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Courtesy of Henning Larsen Architects

News via: Henning Larsen Architects.

