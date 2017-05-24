World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Savioz Fabrizzi Architectes
  6. 2016
  7. Reynard/Rossi-Udry House / Savioz Fabrizzi Architectes

Reynard/Rossi-Udry House / Savioz Fabrizzi Architectes

  • 02:00 - 24 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Reynard/Rossi-Udry House / Savioz Fabrizzi Architectes
Save this picture!
Reynard/Rossi-Udry House / Savioz Fabrizzi Architectes, © Thomas Jantscher
© Thomas Jantscher

© Thomas Jantscher © Thomas Jantscher © Thomas Jantscher © Thomas Jantscher +20

Save this picture!
© Thomas Jantscher
© Thomas Jantscher

From the architect. Situated in the old village of ormône, this house was built in 1860, and then altered over the years.

It stands in the middle of an area of the village that has tremendous character, and consists of a masonry base of natural stone whose upstream part rises up to form the backbone of the building and whose downstream part is surmounted by a timber structure.

Save this picture!
Before
Before
Save this picture!
© Thomas Jantscher
© Thomas Jantscher

The timber part is simply raised. The masonry part is altered. This stone spine, which links the whole project together, is extruded in a kind of "chimney" to the east and extends to the north to form an annexe.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Jantscher
© Thomas Jantscher

The rustic simplicity of this building is accentuated by the treatment of the outer walls, which are given unity by a coating of simple render, applied both to stones from which render had been removed so they could be re-pointed in a style similar to traditional "pietra rasa" plasterwork, and also to the new parts constructed in concrete.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Jantscher
© Thomas Jantscher

The large areas of glazing flush with the exterior further accentuate its mineral appearance, emphasising its carefully-smoothed lines, while orienting the spaces towards chosen views: the rhône valley to the east, savièse to the north, the mountains of val d’hérens to the south and the garden to the west.

Save this picture!
B-B' Longitudinal Section
B-B' Longitudinal Section

In the northern part, the spaces are structured by two partial floor slabs, which open onto circulation and living spaces and allow visual relationships between the occupants of the different levels, the children on the first floor and their parents in the eaves. The character of the house's exterior is echoed in its interior by the use of a mineral coating on the walls, and by the use of exposed concrete slabs for the floor.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Jantscher
© Thomas Jantscher

In the southern part, set behind timber walls, the bedrooms are covered with larch panelling, producing a contrast with the rest of the project.

Save this picture!
A-A' Transversal Section
A-A' Transversal Section

This timeless contrast between mineral and the wooden elements, established when the house was first built, is thus retained and reappropriated, providing consistency with the original structure.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Jantscher
© Thomas Jantscher
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Restoration Switzerland
Cite: "Reynard/Rossi-Udry House / Savioz Fabrizzi Architectes" 24 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871928/reynard-rossi-udry-house-savioz-fabrizzi-architectes/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »