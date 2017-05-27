Villa-Safadasht / Kamran Heirati Architects

+40

Design Associates / Team Abdolhamid Edris Abadi, Amirali Sharifi, Solmaz Tabatabai, Sepas Haghighi, Shahrzad Pooshfam

Lighting Consultant Shahram Tavakoli, Nima Milani

Decorative Iron works Arash Samavat

Project Management Hamidreza Pooshfam

Civil Engineer / Company Hossein Soleimankhani

Post Tension Structure Contractor Artoup Group

Mechanical Engineer / Company Hossein Monfared, Farid Eskandari, Mohammadreza Ghanouni

Electrical Engineer / Company Ali Piltan

Supervisor Kamran Heirati, Abdolhamid Edris abadi

Contractor Mohammad Abolhasani More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. This project seeks to develop one of the essential structures of Persian architecture, The” Garden”. In a persian garden, architecture seeks to see the building and the site as a whole and unique entity.

Save this picture! First and ground floor plans

This project also, intends to identify itself as a passage or a frame to emphasize on the presence of the site not only as the exterior but also as a stream which flows around and inside the building.

The axes of the building and the site intersect at the center or the “heart” of the building. The heart in this scenario is a space where the exploration of the building starts and ends.