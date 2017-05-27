World
i

i

i

  7. Villa-Safadasht / Kamran Heirati Architects

Villa-Safadasht / Kamran Heirati Architects

  • 02:00 - 27 May, 2017
Villa-Safadasht / Kamran Heirati Architects
© Abdolreza Bassiri
© Abdolreza Bassiri

  • Design Associates / Team

    Abdolhamid Edris Abadi, Amirali Sharifi, Solmaz Tabatabai, Sepas Haghighi, Shahrzad Pooshfam

  • Lighting Consultant

    Shahram Tavakoli, Nima Milani

  • Decorative Iron works

    Arash Samavat

  • Project Management

    Hamidreza Pooshfam

  • Civil Engineer / Company

    Hossein Soleimankhani

  • Post Tension Structure Contractor

    Artoup Group

  • Mechanical Engineer / Company

    Hossein Monfared, Farid Eskandari, Mohammadreza Ghanouni

  • Electrical Engineer / Company

    Ali Piltan

  • Supervisor

    Kamran Heirati, Abdolhamid Edris abadi

  • Contractor

    Mohammad Abolhasani
Villa-Safadasht / Kamran Heirati Architects, © Ali Daghigh
© Ali Daghigh

From the architect. This project seeks to develop one of the essential structures of Persian architecture, The” Garden”. In a persian garden, architecture seeks to see the building and the site as a whole and unique entity.

© Ali Daghigh
© Ali Daghigh
First and ground floor plans
First and ground floor plans
© Abdolreza Bassiri
© Abdolreza Bassiri

This project also, intends to identify itself as a passage or a frame to emphasize on the presence of the site not only as the exterior but also as a stream which flows around and inside the building.

© Ali Daghigh
© Ali Daghigh
Scheme
Scheme
© Abdolreza Bassiri
© Abdolreza Bassiri

The axes of the building and the site intersect at the center or the “heart” of the building. The heart in this scenario is a space where the exploration of the building starts and ends.

