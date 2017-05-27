Villa-Safadasht / Kamran Heirati Architects

-
Architects
-
LocationTehran, Tehran Province, Iran
-
Lead ArchitectKamran Heirati
-
Area1100.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
Design Associates / TeamAbdolhamid Edris Abadi, Amirali Sharifi, Solmaz Tabatabai, Sepas Haghighi, Shahrzad Pooshfam
-
Lighting ConsultantShahram Tavakoli, Nima Milani
-
Decorative Iron worksArash Samavat
-
Project ManagementHamidreza Pooshfam
-
Civil Engineer / CompanyHossein Soleimankhani
-
Post Tension Structure ContractorArtoup Group
-
Mechanical Engineer / CompanyHossein Monfared, Farid Eskandari, Mohammadreza Ghanouni
-
Electrical Engineer / CompanyAli Piltan
-
SupervisorKamran Heirati, Abdolhamid Edris abadi
-
ContractorMohammad Abolhasani
More SpecsLess Specs
From the architect. This project seeks to develop one of the essential structures of Persian architecture, The” Garden”. In a persian garden, architecture seeks to see the building and the site as a whole and unique entity.
This project also, intends to identify itself as a passage or a frame to emphasize on the presence of the site not only as the exterior but also as a stream which flows around and inside the building.
The axes of the building and the site intersect at the center or the “heart” of the building. The heart in this scenario is a space where the exploration of the building starts and ends.
0 Comments
Comments are closed