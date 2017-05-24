World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Theaters & Performance
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Jestico + Whiles
  6. 2017
  7. Theatre Peckham / Jestico + Whiles

Theatre Peckham / Jestico + Whiles

  • 09:00 - 24 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Theatre Peckham / Jestico + Whiles
Save this picture!
Theatre Peckham / Jestico + Whiles, © Matt Clayton
© Matt Clayton

© Matt Clayton © Matt Clayton © Matt Clayton © Matt Clayton +30

Save this picture!
© Matt Clayton
© Matt Clayton

From the architect. Jestico + Whiles was appointed in 2013 to design a new student accommodation-led development of the former Southwark Town Hall on Peckham Road for Alumno Developments.

Save this picture!
© Matt Clayton
© Matt Clayton

Southwark Town Hall has played an important role in Camberwell and the wider South London area for several years. Jestico + Whiles’ scheme preserves the character of the building and is aimed at regenerating the site as a creative arts hub and community theatre, serving as a mixed-use arts based building with accommodation for Goldsmiths College students and the new Theatre Peckham.

The student accommodation has 166 rooms, private student gardens and generous common spaces and lounges. It has been designed to support a high level of community usage – including twelve self-contained artists’ studios, an independently managed gallery space and a café, as well as a contemporary sky lounge which provides social space for students and gallery space for artist exhibitions.

Save this picture!
© Matt Clayton
© Matt Clayton
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Matt Clayton
© Matt Clayton

The proposals included the demolition and re-provision of Theatre Peckham, a community theatre which has operated for more than two decades and whose alumni includes the actor and new star of the Star Wars franchise, John Boyega.

Save this picture!
© Matt Clayton
© Matt Clayton

The original Theatre Peckham was situated within the community hall adjoining the former Southwark Town Hall building. The scheme features a new studio theatre complex comprising a 200- seat auditorium, rehearsal space and dance studios which can be accessed from the new public piazza.

Save this picture!
© Matt Clayton
© Matt Clayton
Save this picture!
Section 2
Section 2
Save this picture!
© Matt Clayton
© Matt Clayton

The new facilities allow Theatre Peckham to bring all of its work together under one roof for the first time, and provides space for an array of new classes, performances and events within the local community, in addition to its existing programme of workshops offering affordable performing arts classes to three to 18-year-olds.

Save this picture!
© Matt Clayton
© Matt Clayton
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Theaters & Performance Student Hall United Kingdom
Cite: "Theatre Peckham / Jestico + Whiles" 24 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871913/theatre-peckham-jestico-plus-whiles/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »