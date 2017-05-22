Urban SOS: Hour City

Presented by AECOM and Van Alen Institute, with 100 Resilient Cities — Pioneered by the Rockefeller Foundation, hOUR City is this year’s Urban SOS™ student ideas competition. We’re asking students to propose new solutions to tackle housing, transportation, or economic development challenges and to re-imagine what a future “hour city” boundary can be.
TitleUrban SOS: Hour City
TypeCompetition Announcement (Student Competitions)
Website
Organizers
Submission Deadline17/07/2017 23:30
PriceFree
