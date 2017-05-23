JIKKA / Issei Suma

-
Architects
LocationIto, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan
Architect in ChargeIssei Suma
Structural EngineerNawaken-jm
Area100.0 m2
Project Year2015
Photographs
From the architect. The site is located at the top of the mountain ridge, which the top has been cut off and flattened by the previous owner.
The newly-built consits of 5 huts varying in size and height which recalls the former ridge top.
It is a final abode for the clients – two ladies in their 60’s. A social worker and a cook – where they will give and serve the community until the end of their remaining lives.
Spaces are unembellished as a primitive hut. Concrete walls, floors and table.
Thier kitchen is open to the public, functioning as a luchtime restaurant using local products. Meals are also delivered to elderly living alone in the local community.
