JIKKA / Issei Suma

  • 22:00 - 23 May, 2017
JIKKA / Issei Suma
JIKKA / Issei Suma, © Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

© Takumi Ota

  • Architects

    Issei Suma

  • Location

    Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan

  • Architect in Charge

    Issei Suma

  • Structural Engineer

    Nawaken-jm

  • Area

    100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

From the architect. The site is located at the top of the mountain ridge, which the top has been cut off and flattened by the previous owner.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

The newly-built consits of 5 huts varying in size and height which recalls the former ridge top.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Plan
Plan
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

It is a final abode for the clients – two ladies in their 60’s. A social worker and a cook – where they will give and serve the community until the end of their remaining lives.

Sections
Sections

Spaces are unembellished as a primitive hut. Concrete walls, floors and table.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Thier kitchen is open to the public, functioning as a luchtime restaurant using local products. Meals are also delivered to elderly living alone in the local community.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Cite: "JIKKA / Issei Suma" 23 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871887/jikka-issei-suma/>
