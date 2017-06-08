3D Copypod / People's Architecture Office

Architects People's Architecture Office

Location China

Principals He Zhe, James Shen, Zang Feng

Project Year 2016

Photographs People’s Industrial Design Office (PIDO)

Design Team Xiang Weixing, Xie Jun, Feng Ziqing, Zhang Zhen, Pablo Herraiz Garcia de Guadiana

From the architect. The 3D Copypod is a 3D scan booth that can instantly digitize subjects of a wide range of sizes. Objects are surrounded by a spherical array of over one hundred fixed focal length DSLR cameras. Each camera is attached to a node of the Hoberman-inspired, isokinetic structure. With minimal adjustment, the 3D Copypod can contract to scan small objects and expand large enough to scan a group of people. Folding panels that are lit from the interior enclose the structure of the 3D Copypod to ensure a shadowless photography environment.

Digital models are constructed from the photographic data to produce high resolution 3d prints. With the snap of a camera even subjects in motion can be captured in high quality and full color.