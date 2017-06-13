House in Midorigaoka / Camp Design

+15

Architects Camp Design

Location Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Architect in Charge Yusuke Fujita

Area 81.45 m2

Project Year 2010

Photographs HATTA

Constructor kyowatechno inc More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. It is a renovation project of one unit of the apartment house in Japan. When construction is built in Japan, the space is born for the law of construction on the site. It is used as a garden and a garage, and the space exists as a place without the name, and invents construction and the relation to the outside environment. It thought the inside and the outside of construction to be able to take the connection with the outside to the room by doing the thought design to one in the building frame exceeding the frame. In the first, a big one room was built while making "Space" for an existing building frame = site. There is no restriction because of the birth of the space this time. However, contexts of the position, the view, and the room arrangement, etc. in the number, the structure, equipment, and the window of the room are edited, and the shape of construction has been decided.

Various elements to draw close to life are sprinkled in the space. It characterizes, and there are two spaces like the extension of the terrace that is called a room terrace. One is a place where space on the side of the entrance can be taken, and the client be customized freely by the space not described easily as "Doma" of Japan and the sun-room. Another one is space with a dining & kitchen consecutive from the balcony. It is a space with the oneness with the outside by using an existing room arrangement. Additionally, there are a bath and a lavatory like the hut. To take the wind that comes off peculiar north to this provinces to the south to this hut, a big window is opened. Space under the beam on the wall side is servant space to build a large, refreshing one room by arranging the furniture of storage, equipment, and the make putting. It is done that "Space" that is the born between the detached house and the site becomes a garden and the relation between the house and the site ties in a concrete landscape.