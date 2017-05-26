World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. TUNEplanning
  6. 2016
  7. Collage Cottage / TUNEplanning

Collage Cottage / TUNEplanning

  • 19:00 - 26 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Collage Cottage / TUNEplanning
Save this picture!
Collage Cottage / TUNEplanning, © Yoe Inu
© Yoe Inu

© Yoe Inu © Yoe Inu © Yoe Inu © Yoe Inu +67

  • Architects

    TUNEplanning

  • Location

    Huam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea

  • Architects in Charge

    Kim Seok, Na Jin Hyeong

  • Design Team

    Park Hye Jin

  • Area

    232.23 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Yoe Inu
Save this picture!
© Yoe Inu
© Yoe Inu

From the architect. The designer added "I considered about what Korean vintageness was. In general, Korean beauty reminds of Hanbok (traditional Korean house), Hanbok (traditional Korean clothes), Hanji (traditional Korean paper made from mulberry tree)and Korean food. However, I conceived a concept to keep Korean vintageness without dating back to so far. "All of a sudden, l thought that we might restrict beautiful things in a word 'Korean'.

Save this picture!
© Yoe Inu
© Yoe Inu

"I looked back on the period of Korea from 1920s to 1940s, and thought that modern Korean vintageness might be more familiar to us. Emotion of the period when joys and sorrows under the rule of Japanese colonization were embraced and Western civilization started to come in is more Korean, isn't it? Therefore, I planned this space with the themes of two writers and a sculptor in those days; Sang Lee, Dong-Ju Yun, and Jin-Kyu Kwon."

Save this picture!
Section A
Section A

Saying this, the designer showed the appearance of this house before being renovated. It was a multiplex house built entirely with red bricks. There were four houses under the same roof, but he combined two of them. After removing all of illegally enlarged parts, three houses became to have their own terrace respectively and roodtop house became pleasant terrace. Basement was transformed into brunch café for guests staying in guest house.

Save this picture!
Section B
Section B

Mental images in the designer’s mind was born as a space. Mental images of three persons seemed to be quite romantic. The first house on the second floor in Collage, Sang Lee's room was designed with somewhat aesthetic feeling, the second room for Dong-Ju Yun is with distinctive black and white, and the last room on the third floor for Jin-Kyu Kwon was planned by the designer's thought about his own house and terra-cotta artwork. Sang Lee’s room is divided into bedroom and kitchen structurally, and the bedroom occupies large area relatively.

Save this picture!
© Yoe Inu
© Yoe Inu
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Refurbishment South Korea
Cite: "Collage Cottage / TUNEplanning" 26 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871790/collage-cottage-tuneplanning/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »