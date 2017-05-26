Collage Cottage / TUNEplanning

+67

Architects TUNEplanning

Location Huam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Architects in Charge Kim Seok, Na Jin Hyeong

Design Team Park Hye Jin

Area 232.23 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Yoe Inu

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. The designer added "I considered about what Korean vintageness was. In general, Korean beauty reminds of Hanbok (traditional Korean house), Hanbok (traditional Korean clothes), Hanji (traditional Korean paper made from mulberry tree)and Korean food. However, I conceived a concept to keep Korean vintageness without dating back to so far. "All of a sudden, l thought that we might restrict beautiful things in a word 'Korean'.

"I looked back on the period of Korea from 1920s to 1940s, and thought that modern Korean vintageness might be more familiar to us. Emotion of the period when joys and sorrows under the rule of Japanese colonization were embraced and Western civilization started to come in is more Korean, isn't it? Therefore, I planned this space with the themes of two writers and a sculptor in those days; Sang Lee, Dong-Ju Yun, and Jin-Kyu Kwon."

Saying this, the designer showed the appearance of this house before being renovated. It was a multiplex house built entirely with red bricks. There were four houses under the same roof, but he combined two of them. After removing all of illegally enlarged parts, three houses became to have their own terrace respectively and roodtop house became pleasant terrace. Basement was transformed into brunch café for guests staying in guest house.

Mental images in the designer’s mind was born as a space. Mental images of three persons seemed to be quite romantic. The first house on the second floor in Collage, Sang Lee's room was designed with somewhat aesthetic feeling, the second room for Dong-Ju Yun is with distinctive black and white, and the last room on the third floor for Jin-Kyu Kwon was planned by the designer's thought about his own house and terra-cotta artwork. Sang Lee’s room is divided into bedroom and kitchen structurally, and the bedroom occupies large area relatively.