World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. Perneel Osten Architecten
  6. 2016
  7. Emiel Claus / Perneel Osten Architecten

Emiel Claus / Perneel Osten Architecten

  • 09:00 - 8 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Emiel Claus / Perneel Osten Architecten
Save this picture!
Emiel Claus / Perneel Osten Architecten, © Arnout Fonck
© Arnout Fonck

Courtesy of Perneel Osten Architecten © Arnout Fonck © Arnout Fonck Courtesy of Perneel Osten Architecten +36

  • Collaboration

    Corneel Cannaerts

  • Engineer

    UTIL struktuurstudies

  • Budget

    € 1.300.000

  • Expo

    MAATWERK/MASSARBEIT. Custom Made Architecture from Flanders and the Netherlands.
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Arnout Fonck
© Arnout Fonck

From the architect. PERNEEL OSTEN ARCHITECTEN rethinks an existing house overlooking the river Leie and the surrounding landscape. The original closed volumes are opened-up and extended into one clearly organised plan. The building interacts with the beauty of its surroundings and redefines its unique context: new exterior gardens with their own atmosphere and orientation are linked with the interior through carefully constructed vistas and circulation routes throughout the house.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Perneel Osten Architecten
Courtesy of Perneel Osten Architecten
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Perneel Osten Architecten
Courtesy of Perneel Osten Architecten
Save this picture!
© Corneel Cannaerts
© Corneel Cannaerts

A meandering timber roof supported by three concrete chimneys connects old and new, interior and exterior. The roof structure is visible throughout the house and unfolds from the entrance area where you can almost touch the structure all the way to the ridge above the bedrooms. The careful selection of materials, the extensive detailing and craftsmanship all strengthen the quality of the spaces.

Save this picture!
© Arnout Fonck
© Arnout Fonck
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Arnout Fonck
© Arnout Fonck
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Belgium
Cite: "Emiel Claus / Perneel Osten Architecten" 08 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871786/emiel-claus-perneel-osten-architecten/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »