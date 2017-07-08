Emiel Claus / Perneel Osten Architecten

+36

Collaboration Corneel Cannaerts

Engineer UTIL struktuurstudies

Budget € 1.300.000

Expo MAATWERK/MASSARBEIT. Custom Made Architecture from Flanders and the Netherlands. More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. PERNEEL OSTEN ARCHITECTEN rethinks an existing house overlooking the river Leie and the surrounding landscape. The original closed volumes are opened-up and extended into one clearly organised plan. The building interacts with the beauty of its surroundings and redefines its unique context: new exterior gardens with their own atmosphere and orientation are linked with the interior through carefully constructed vistas and circulation routes throughout the house.

A meandering timber roof supported by three concrete chimneys connects old and new, interior and exterior. The roof structure is visible throughout the house and unfolds from the entrance area where you can almost touch the structure all the way to the ridge above the bedrooms. The careful selection of materials, the extensive detailing and craftsmanship all strengthen the quality of the spaces.