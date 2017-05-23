DE BAEDTS House / Architektuuburo Dirk Hulpia

+19

Architects Architektuuburo Dirk Hulpia

Location Aalter, Belgium

Architects in Charge Dirk Hulpia, Alejandro Rodríguez

Area 156.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Alejandro Rodríguez

Manufacturers Loading...

Interior Architecture Tamara Beurms

Coordination Optibuild More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The spacious plot is located in a rural and green area along a connecting road, characterized by a tall farm row. This is the access ofthe house at the front of the plot. The rear focuses on the beautiful landscape and forest. Logically the house opens to the underlying landscape and creates a freely closed facade on the street side to ensure the privacy of the residents.

In order to not disturb the front view, the carport is placed out of sight and integrated in the house with an interesting game of volumes. These three volumes contain the program. The front one, the storage and technical room. The back box, the main entrance and living room facing the garden and the upper one the sleeping rooms and the office.

To prevent the closure of the boxes, windows were placed strategically. The front window in the façade, which breaks the closed front façade, is so conceived that, like a lighthouse, it becomes a focus. It is functional too because the office is located there in the upper floor and due to the high position it avoids the street view. This particular window is deep behind the facade to provide protection against the heavy sunlight and, on the other hand, to increase the effect of a floodlight

Big openings are on the back, on the ground floor and on the top floor. Large glass pieces like a window on the underlying world with an accent on the sliding part.