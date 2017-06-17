World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses Interiors
  4. France
  5. OVERCODE architecture urbanism
  6. Between Two Patios / OVERCODE architecture urbanism

Between Two Patios / OVERCODE architecture urbanism

  • 05:00 - 17 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Between Two Patios / OVERCODE architecture urbanism
Save this picture!
Between Two Patios / OVERCODE architecture urbanism, © David Foessel
© David Foessel

© David Foessel © David Foessel © David Foessel © David Foessel +28

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

From the architect. The project aims at improving the living space of a house that sits on a 100% built terrain. The house is located in a dense neighborhood near Paris, Saint Ouen (93).

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

The existing site was divided into 3 parts: a parking space on the street level, an old workshop in the center and a house at the back. The house has been recently restored and shelters on the ground floor the living spaces, which were very dark due to the warehouse in front of it.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The aim of the project is to extend the living spaces of the house (bigger living room, a family room, an office space, a bedroom and a bathroom) and to gain luminosity.

The project was conceived through an economy of means by keeping the existing structure.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

We proposed to create a house between two patios which will be the spatial dispositifs to negotiate between void and mass, light and views.

We propose two subtractions operations over the existing mass: Patio 1: attached to the existing house and prepared by the previous owners, but left unachieved

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Patio 2: joins the street and the house by one big void

The living room on the ground floor therefore extends in-between the two patios where different qualities of light, textures and views can be enjoyed. The entrance of the house is placed where the two patios almost touch each. This in-between space allows us to create the family-room away from

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

the living-room, and in direct contact with the two patios. The rest of the program is housed on the upper-floor of the extension.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors France
Cite: "Between Two Patios / OVERCODE architecture urbanism" 17 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871782/between-two-patios-overcode-architecture-urbanism/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »