Emerging Studio Wins Competition to Expand one of Norway’s Largest University Campuses

KOHT Arkitekter has won an international competition to expand one of Norway’s s largest university campuses. The Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in Trondheim launched their masterplan competition in December last year, setting the deadline for the first stage in January 2017. The emerging studio, consisting of Anders Olivarius Bjærneseth (27), Kenneth Larssen Lønning (25), Jonas Velken Kverneland (27) and Christopher Wilkens (32) beat 39 competing proposals before winning in the two-stage competition.
Trondheim is the third largest city in Norway, and home to some of the country’s leading science, technology and medical institutions including various campuses of the NTNU, Sør Trøndelag University College and St Olavs University Hospital. The brief for the new proposal was to create a conceptual new structure for the campus while integrating existing facilities within the competition area. The area to be transformed is west of the existing main campus in Gløshaugen, totaling 120,000 square meters.
The proposal substantiates the intention to create a unifying campus. The academic community is unified, and the concentration of the overall structure is making the campus accessible with short distances between these different communities stated the jury in their concluding report.
KOHT Arkitekter’s proposal seeks to open up Gløshaugen “inward facing” campus, turning westward facing buildings outward towards the city. By opening the site’s prominent west front by a series of sloping walkways and crossings, as well as accessible promenades throughout the campus park the design aims to create good living space by cultivating existing qualities in the city. Additions include a library, a Technology and University Centre and new residential housing.
By transforming Klæbuveien to an urban street with a diverse program, the proposal contributes to an active interaction between the university and the city – Competition Jury.
The expansion of the university is planned to take place between 2016-2025.
Architects
Location: Hovedbygningen, Høgskoleringen 1, 7034 Trondheim, Norway
Design Team
Landscape Architects
Transport Consultants: Lars Ole Ødegaard
Mobility Consultants
City Planning Consultants
Area: 120000.0 m2
Project Year: 2017
