World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Fitness Club
  4. Mexico
  5. Nadia Valenzuela Flores
  6. 2017
  7. El Polvorín Community Center and Sports Unit / Nadia Valenzuela Flores

El Polvorín Community Center and Sports Unit / Nadia Valenzuela Flores

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
El Polvorín Community Center and Sports Unit / Nadia Valenzuela Flores
Save this picture!
El Polvorín Community Center and Sports Unit / Nadia Valenzuela Flores, © Óscar J. Chávez
© Óscar J. Chávez

© Óscar J. Chávez © Óscar J. Chávez © Óscar J. Chávez © Óscar J. Chávez +24

  • Architects

    Nadia Valenzuela Flores

  • Location

    Avenida Hidalgo 151, Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico

  • Office

    Dirección de la Autoridad del Espacio Público de Zapopan

  • Director

    Karen Gutiérrez Lascuráin

  • Area

    4200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    Óscar J. Chávez, Cortesía de Mariano Durán

  • Team

    Ricardo Guerra, Héctor González

  • External Team

    Louis Céspedes, Luis Palos

  • Constructor

    Adobes Consorcio Constructor

  • Work Supervision

    Juan José García Perez; Obras Públicas de Zapopan

  • Structural Design

    Ricardo Haro

  • Social Psychologist

    Erika Barajas Franco
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Óscar J. Chávez
© Óscar J. Chávez

From the architect. El “El Polvorín" Community Center and Sports Unit is the product of the municipal Budget process for the city of Zapopan earmarked for rehabilitating parks and recreational centers. The Office of Public Spaces under the direction of the Department of Public Works. As a government project, it’s unique character stems from the public participatory process, a close consultation of neighbors and neighborhood stakeholders. 

Save this picture!
© Óscar J. Chávez
© Óscar J. Chávez

The Project was defined by three fundamental issues:

1.- Environmental: The recreational center forms part of a larger protected ecological buffer of within the municipality. This buffer was established when it was purchased in 1900 by then Gov. Luis del Carmen Curiel with the intention of creating a series of reservoirs for fresh water to serve the city. Little by little this protected area known as Colomos was invaded by urban development. A few site’s remained, one of which is el Polvorin. The site is currently under administrative order of protection as an ecological reserve.and serves as a green gateway into the old city center. 

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

2.- Social: The initial Project development saw the participation of 13 communities that make up Colomos. Their neighborhood leadership made recommendations and demands, through which the programmatic and technical determinations for the buildings form where derived. The Office of Public Spaces has on staff social psychologists which were on the project team mediating between the design team and community members. 

Save this picture!
© Óscar J. Chávez
© Óscar J. Chávez

3.- Architecture and Urbanism: The building sits within a 4.5 hectares ecological reserve, and has a 1 kilometer Trail for strolling and biking. The building footprint was restricted by the density of trees which are protected and could not be 

Save this picture!
© Óscar J. Chávez
© Óscar J. Chávez

The economics of the project helped determine the sobriety of the solution, a monolithic hermetic shell serving as a small pavilion, covered by a double height cantilevered roof floating above. The roof super structure and the pavilion roof share a transparent wall and handrail, allowing visitors to utilize the interstitial space while viewing a natural and urban horizon. Columns blend with tree trunks, and tree trunks invade the structure. 

Save this picture!
Isometric
Isometric

The finishes are concrete glass and steel, with a perforated skin on the underside of the roof superstructure, allowing transparency and light through the structure as do the trees. Public spaces within the pavilion and under the roof courtyard blend to allow for a series of functions and uses throughout the day and night.

Save this picture!
© Óscar J. Chávez
© Óscar J. Chávez
Save this picture!
© Óscar J. Chávez
© Óscar J. Chávez

The project also includes has several complimentary and spaces for football, infants playground, volleyball, and bathrooms facilities, and will be inaugurated in April of 2017.

Save this picture!
© Óscar J. Chávez
© Óscar J. Chávez
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training fitness club Public Architecture Community Community center Mexico
Cite: "El Polvorín Community Center and Sports Unit / Nadia Valenzuela Flores" [Centro Comunitario y Unidad Deportiva El Polvorín / Nadia Valenzuela Flores] 15 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871723/el-polvorin-community-center-and-sports-unit-nadia-valenzuela-flores/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »