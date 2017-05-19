World
  3. 17 Projects Win 2017 RIBA East Awards

17 Projects Win 2017 RIBA East Awards

17 Projects Win 2017 RIBA East Awards, © Will Scott
© Will Scott

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced 17 winning projects in the 2017 RIBA East Awards. Topped by Walters & Cohen Architects' Vajrasana Buddhist Retreat Centre in Suffolk which won the RIBA East Building of the Year Award, these 17 regional winners will go on to compete in RIBA's national awards, with the best in the national awards ultimately going forward to compete for the Stirling Prize.

"It was just fabulous to see the diversity and exceptional quality of buildings around the region," said RIBA East Regional Director Louise Todd. "The jury had a really difficult task in selecting the winners, which says a lot for the strength of the shortlist and the creativity of the architects involved."

© Alan Williams © Johan Dehlin © Martine Hamilton Knight © Dirk Lindner +84

The 17 Awards represent the largest number of projects ever awarded in a single year by RIBA East. The winners were presented with their awards at a ceremony at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge, yesterday evening.

Vajrasana Buddhist Retreat Centre / Walters & Cohen Architects
RIBA East Building of the Year

© Will Scott
© Will Scott

© Dennis Gilbert © Dennis Gilbert © Will Scott © Will Scott +84

The Enterprise Centre, University of East Anglia / Architype
RIBA East Sustainability Award
RIBA East Client of the Year (Adapt Low Carbon Group & the University of East Anglia)

© Dennis Gilbert
© Dennis Gilbert

© Dennis Gilbert © Nick Caville © Dennis Gilbert © Dennis Gilbert +84

St Albans Abbey / Richard Griffiths Architects
RIBA East Conservation Award
RIBA East Project Architect of the Year Award (Richard Griffiths)

© Richard Griffiths
© Richard Griffiths

© Richard Griffiths © Richard Griffiths © Richard Griffiths © Richard Griffiths +84

Holkham Hall Stables and Pottery Building / Hopkins Architects
RIBA East Conservation Award

© Martine Hamilton Knight
© Martine Hamilton Knight

© Martine Hamilton Knight © Martine Hamilton Knight © Martine Hamilton Knight © Martine Hamilton Knight +84

Redshank / Lisa Shell Architects Ltd + Marcus Taylor
RIBA East Small Project of the Year

© Hélène Binet
© Hélène Binet

© Hélène Binet © Hélène Binet © Hélène Binet © Hélène Binet +84

University of Cambridge Primary School / Marks Barfield Architects

© Morley von Sternberg
© Morley von Sternberg

© North West Cambridge Development © Morley von Sternberg © Morley von Sternberg © Morley von Sternberg +84

Lode House / Henry Goss Architects

© Henry Goss
© Henry Goss

© Henry Goss © Henry Goss © Henry Goss © Henry Goss +84

Combined Colleges Boathouse / R H Partnership Architects (RHP)

© Andrew Hatfield
© Andrew Hatfield

© Andrew Hatfield © Andrew Hatfield © Andrew Hatfield © Andrew Hatfield +84

Heong Gallery, Downing College / Caruso St John Architects

© Ioana Marinescu
© Ioana Marinescu

© Ioana Marinescu © Ioana Marinescu © Ioana Marinescu © Ioana Marinescu +84

Cowan Court, Churchill College / 6a architects

© Johan Dehlin
© Johan Dehlin

© David Grandorge © Johan Dehlin © Johan Dehlin © Johan Dehlin +84

The Welding Institute / Eric Parry Architects

© Dirk Lindner
© Dirk Lindner

© Dirk Lindner © Dirk Lindner © Dirk Lindner © Dirk Lindner +84

The Echoes / Bell Phillips Architects

© Kilian O'Sullivan
© Kilian O'Sullivan

© Kilian O'Sullivan © Kilian O'Sullivan © Kilian O'Sullivan © Kilian O'Sullivan +84

Modern Detached / Coffey Architects

© Timothy Soar
© Timothy Soar

© Timothy Soar © Timothy Soar © Timothy Soar © Timothy Soar +84

Backwater / Platform 5 Architects

© Alan Williams
© Alan Williams

© Alan Williams © Alan Williams © Alan Williams © Alan Williams +84

Carrowbreck Meadow / Hamson Barron Smith

© Jefferson Smith
© Jefferson Smith

© Jefferson Smith © Jefferson Smith © Jefferson Smith © Jefferson Smith +84

Marsh Hill / Mole Architects

© David Butler
© David Butler

© David Butler © David Butler © David Butler © David Butler +84

Peacock House / BHSF Architekten + Studio-P

© Benedikt Redmann
© Benedikt Redmann

© Benedikt Redmann © Benedikt Redmann © Benedikt Redmann © Benedikt Redmann +84

Riba Regional Awards | ArchDaily

Keep up with all of RIBA's Regional Awards here.

News via RIBA.

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Rory Stott. "17 Projects Win 2017 RIBA East Awards" 19 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871719/17-projects-win-2017-riba-east-awards/>
