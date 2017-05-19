17 Projects Win 2017 RIBA East Awards

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced 17 winning projects in the 2017 RIBA East Awards. Topped by Walters & Cohen Architects' Vajrasana Buddhist Retreat Centre in Suffolk which won the RIBA East Building of the Year Award, these 17 regional winners will go on to compete in RIBA's national awards, with the best in the national awards ultimately going forward to compete for the Stirling Prize.

"It was just fabulous to see the diversity and exceptional quality of buildings around the region," said RIBA East Regional Director Louise Todd. "The jury had a really difficult task in selecting the winners, which says a lot for the strength of the shortlist and the creativity of the architects involved."

The 17 Awards represent the largest number of projects ever awarded in a single year by RIBA East. The winners were presented with their awards at a ceremony at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge, yesterday evening.

Vajrasana Buddhist Retreat Centre / Walters & Cohen Architects

RIBA East Building of the Year



The Enterprise Centre, University of East Anglia / Architype

RIBA East Sustainability Award

RIBA East Client of the Year (Adapt Low Carbon Group & the University of East Anglia)



St Albans Abbey / Richard Griffiths Architects

RIBA East Conservation Award

RIBA East Project Architect of the Year Award (Richard Griffiths)



Holkham Hall Stables and Pottery Building / Hopkins Architects

RIBA East Conservation Award



Redshank / Lisa Shell Architects Ltd + Marcus Taylor

RIBA East Small Project of the Year



University of Cambridge Primary School / Marks Barfield Architects

Lode House / Henry Goss Architects

Combined Colleges Boathouse / R H Partnership Architects (RHP)



Heong Gallery, Downing College / Caruso St John Architects



Cowan Court, Churchill College / 6a architects



The Welding Institute / Eric Parry Architects

The Echoes / Bell Phillips Architects



Modern Detached / Coffey Architects



Backwater / Platform 5 Architects

Carrowbreck Meadow / Hamson Barron Smith

Marsh Hill / Mole Architects

Peacock House / BHSF Architekten + Studio-P

Riba Regional Awards

News via RIBA.