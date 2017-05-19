World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Mecanoo
  6. 2014
  7. De Halve Maen Apartment Building / Mecanoo

De Halve Maen Apartment Building / Mecanoo

  • 11:00 - 19 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
De Halve Maen Apartment Building / Mecanoo
Save this picture!
De Halve Maen Apartment Building / Mecanoo, Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

Courtesy of Mecanoo Courtesy of Mecanoo Courtesy of Mecanoo Courtesy of Mecanoo +17

  • Structural Engineer

    Ingenieursbureau Zonneveld, Rotterdam, The Netherlands

  • Mechanical and Electrical Engineer

    Halmos bv, Den Haag, The Netherlands

  • Building Costs Consultant

    bbn adviseurs, Houten, The Netherlands

  • Building Physics and Fire Safety Consultant

    Halmos bv, Den Haag, The Netherlands

  • Daylight Consultant

    Peutz, Mook, The Netherlands

  • Client

    Ymere Development, Amsterdam
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

Overhoeks
De Halve Maen, named after the vessel of the Dutch East India Company, is an apartment building that is part of the Overhoeks development. Attractive, high-quality, spacious homes have been created on the former Shell terrain, beautifully located on the north shore of the river IJ. Mecanoo designed a symmetrical U-shaped building in a park area with a tall masonry plinth and tiered superstructure.

Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch

Challenge and inspiration
In contrast with the rigid structure of the urban plan, the design of De Halve Maen forms a subtle play between the symmetry and massing. The orientation of the residences, outdoor spaces, public courtyard and a division between lower and upper building forms are instrumental to this approach. The inspiration for the design and material selection was the elegant limestone buildings of Paris with their large doors, ornate wrought iron fences and zinc roofs. Wherever possible, the apartments have been given two (or more) sided orientation to provide maximum sunlight, resulting in an asymmetrical building layout and a variety of outdoor pocket spaces.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

Idiosyncratic upper world
The entrance of the building connects to the courtyard and is located to the side of the courtyard. The facade of the substructure is six storeys. At the courtyard the facade extends seven, and further accentuating the height of the building. The remaining levels of the lower part of the building are five to six storeys. The staggered roofline, combined with vertical incisions and the transparent entrance hall combine to create a dynamic building. The facade is clad in gradations of warm yellow brickwork, with the balconies detailed in slender elegant railings. By embedding the double swinging doors into the facade, a French-style balconette with the same iron work has been created for each window. The top three floors create a unique idiosyncratic upper world. Extruding segments of the building envelope and adding volume elsewhere creates a sculpture of volumes that flow into one another. Twenty special penthouses with large roof gardens are located on these floors

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

Diversity
Opening the large doors on a sunny day gives the feeling of already being outside. On colder days, the floor-to-ceiling windows allow for an abundance of daylight. A large variety of floor plans (53 to 136m2) offer a freedom of choice to the tenants, and therefore creates a diverse range of residents

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Apartments The Netherlands
Cite: "De Halve Maen Apartment Building / Mecanoo" 19 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871706/de-halve-maen-apartment-building-mecanoo/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »