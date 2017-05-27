World
Clapham House / MWArchitects

  • 05:00 - 27 May, 2017
Clapham House / MWArchitects
© French + Tye
© French + Tye

  • Architects

    MWArchitects

  • Location

    Clapham, London SW4, United Kingdom

  • Architects in Charge

    Matthew Wood, Melissa Robinson

  • Area

    175.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    French + Tye
© French + Tye
© French + Tye

From the architect. This is a dramatic transformation of a small, semi-detached Victorian house. Despite being arranged over three floors, it was so shallow in depth that the proportions were cottage like. 

© French + Tye
© French + Tye

We dropped the floor at lower ground level, and excavated a substantial portion of the garden to make space for a two-storey extension made predominantly in glass. The existing rear wall was flattened off and rebuilt in traditional London stock brick, in contrast with the contemporary glazing.

© French + Tye
© French + Tye

Internally, we opened up the space on all three levels to create generously proportioned rooms behind a traditional facade.

Sections
Sections

The first floor, formerly three poky rooms, is dedicated to the master suite. We removed the ceiling, exposing the pitched roof, which was restructured to remove any visible trusses. The double-height space has a contemporary feel within a traditional envelope, complete with three timber sash windows.

© French + Tye
© French + Tye

On the ground floor there is a guest room and bathroom and a reception room/study which overlooks the double height void. A huge frameless glass corner window gives open views of the garden.A small upper terrace is accessible from the study. A  new steel staircase connects this level with the open-plan living area below. Light pours in to this room from the double height void and, being below ground, privacy is maintained without a loss of splendour. 

Proposed Floor Plans
Proposed Floor Plans

A large sliding door leads onto the lower terrace and external stairs go back up to garden level.

© French + Tye
© French + Tye
Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses United Kingdom
Cite: "Clapham House / MWArchitects" 27 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871702/clapham-house-mwarchitects/>
