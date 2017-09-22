World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Denmark
  5. N+P ARCHITECTS
  6. 2015
  7. Villa S / N+P ARCHITECTS

Villa S / N+P ARCHITECTS

  • 05:00 - 22 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Villa S / N+P ARCHITECTS
Save this picture!
Villa S / N+P ARCHITECTS, © Andreas Mikkel Hansen
© Andreas Mikkel Hansen

© Patrick Ronge Vinther © Patrick Ronge Vinther © Patrick Ronge Vinther © Patrick Ronge Vinther + 15

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

From the architect. Villa S, is located with a newly established residential area on one side, and with a forest on the other - not far from Copenhagen, Denmark. The shaping of the villa took starting point in the context and the arrival from east, where the S-shaped façade accommodates and welcomes you inside.

Save this picture!
© Patrick Ronge Vinther
© Patrick Ronge Vinther
Save this picture!
© Patrick Ronge Vinther
© Patrick Ronge Vinther

When being inside you will experience an interior that is well connected both horizontally and vertically, yet it still creates a private area for children and a private area for parents. Roofed outside areas and terraces creates a close connection between interior and exterior.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Andreas Mikkel Hansen
© Andreas Mikkel Hansen
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Denmark
Cite: "Villa S / N+P ARCHITECTS" 22 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871684/villa-s-n-plus-p-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »