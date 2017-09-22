Villa S / N+P ARCHITECTS

+ 15

Engineer Møller & Jakobsen ApS

Builder Skovbo Huse

From the architect. Villa S, is located with a newly established residential area on one side, and with a forest on the other - not far from Copenhagen, Denmark. The shaping of the villa took starting point in the context and the arrival from east, where the S-shaped façade accommodates and welcomes you inside.

When being inside you will experience an interior that is well connected both horizontally and vertically, yet it still creates a private area for children and a private area for parents. Roofed outside areas and terraces creates a close connection between interior and exterior.