Villa S / N+P ARCHITECTS

Architects
Location, Denmark
Area 240.0 m2
Project Year 2015
Photographs
Engineer Møller & Jakobsen ApS
Builder Skovbo Huse
From the architect. Villa S, is located with a newly established residential area on one side, and with a forest on the other - not far from Copenhagen, Denmark. The shaping of the villa took starting point in the context and the arrival from east, where the S-shaped façade accommodates and welcomes you inside.
When being inside you will experience an interior that is well connected both horizontally and vertically, yet it still creates a private area for children and a private area for parents. Roofed outside areas and terraces creates a close connection between interior and exterior.