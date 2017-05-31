World
  7. Beach Haven Residence / Specht Architects

Beach Haven Residence / Specht Architects

  • 15:00 - 31 May, 2017
Beach Haven Residence / Specht Architects
Beach Haven Residence / Specht Architects, © Taggart Sorensen
© Taggart Sorensen

© Taggart Sorensen © Taggart Sorensen © Taggart Sorensen © Taggart Sorensen +18

  • Interior Design

    Specht Architects

  • Custom Furniture (Kids’ Beds, storage units, side tables)

    Pat Kim Design, Brooklyn

  • Dining Furniture

    Richard Gorman - Manifest Furniture, Chicago

  • Contractor

    Rolf Demmerle, Demmerle Builders Inc.

  • Custom Lighting

    Ladies and Gentlemen Studios
© Taggart Sorensen
© Taggart Sorensen

From the architect. This is a weekend residence for a family of five. The lot is on the beachfront, but is very small, tucked away from the street, and had many code-regulated square-footage and height restrictions. The challenge was to create something open and light-filled that takes advantage of its beautiful setting, yet uses every available square inch of buildable area allowed by law.

© Taggart Sorensen
© Taggart Sorensen

The house was initially designed in 2012, and construction had just begun when Hurricane Sandy swept through the area causing major damage and beach erosion. Shortly thereafter, FEMA changed all the regulations regarding beachfront houses, which required a “start from scratch” redesign of the whole house. The clients, obviously, were not happy, but understanding, and we reworked the design in accordance with the new regulations. It is the only modern house in Beach Haven that was designed in accordance with these new rules, and a model for how a house can be resistant to winds and storm surge, yet still remain very aesthetically appealing.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Many (if not most) houses built to current regulations on the coast are basically traditional styles, elevated on pilings to the required flood level. Even when the pilings are covered with panels, the proportions often are not pleasing, and they appear awkward or ad-hoc. Our intent with the Beach Haven house was to embrace the fact that the house had to be elevated on what are basically telephone poles driven into the sand, and use these as major design components, to be expressed and highlighted.

© Taggart Sorensen
© Taggart Sorensen

We drove a series of pilings at the perimeter of the house that remain exposed, and form linear colonnades that integrate with the overall form of the house.

Second and Third Floor Plan
Second and Third Floor Plan

The form of the house was developed by extruding the entire buildable footprint to the maximum height allowable, and sculpturally carving the resultant mass.  We also used a combination of eastern white cedar and western red cedar as the exterior cladding, stained and bleached to create different shades and textures, to emphsasize the sculptural quality of the house.

© Taggart Sorensen
© Taggart Sorensen

This is first and foremost a beach house. It not only responds to the client’s needs, but to the extreme environmental conditions of the Jersey Shore. Techniques that are often used in boat building were used in the construction of the house. The roof is all fiberglass, and the exterior components all stainless steel. Windows are of the highest hurricane-rating available. Cedar has proven over time to be extremely durable in a beach environment.

© Taggart Sorensen
© Taggart Sorensen

The house packs a lot of program into its relatively small envelope, while maintaining an interior that is bright and open.  Clerestory windows or narrow slot windows are used on the sides facing adjacent houses, and full-height glass looks to the sea.  Private rooms are ship-like and functional, This is a four bedroom, three bath house with a guest room / office, lounge, elevated hot tub area, and a large living / dining / kitchen space all within a compact 2500 square feet.

© Taggart Sorensen
© Taggart Sorensen
