  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Carterwilliamson Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Truss House / Carterwilliamson Architects

Truss House / Carterwilliamson Architects

  • 17:00 - 21 May, 2017
Truss House / Carterwilliamson Architects
Truss House / Carterwilliamson Architects, © Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

  • Project Team

    Shaun Carter, Patrick Fitzgerald, Lisa Merkesteyn Builder: Andrew Burton

  • Engineer

    Cosmo Farinoia - Cardno
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

From the architect. The Truss House is a new building embedded with a memory of the site’s former industrial past through the re-use of salvaged roof trusses. They create a new pitched skillion roof form, celebrating the exposed structure as an integral part of the character. The material palette nods to the existing timber mill building in its use of recycled brick walls, corrugated roof sheeting, concrete floors, and details,

© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

Truss House playfully reinterprets the traditional terrace house. It unlocks spatial and structural capacity by revealing the traditional truss roof form internally and also a playful inversion at the rear to form a modern skillion profile. It programmatically places the public room to the front and the private areas upstairs.

© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

Truss House is sympathetic to its context, stepping down in height with the fall in the site and scaling down not only along its length but also as an element in the composition of Beattie St. The house is an important mediator in form and size between the adjacent Factory residence and the neighbouring residence on the site’s western boundary.

Ground floor
Ground floor
Section
Section
First floor
First floor

The form of the steel truss roof serves as an opportunity for high level windows along the length of the home, to allow diffuse light in and glimpses of passing clouds in the sky and tree tops, providing amenity whilst maintaining privacy. Rear windows are hooded with operable shutters to protect the glazing, to control light and to maintain privacy.

© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

The living rooms of the house incorporate large windows and doors that open to embrace beautifully landscaped gardens and courtyards that provide a range of outdoor spaces to be enjoyed by occupants.

© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

Truss House serves as an example of breathing new life into what would’ve been thrown out before its life-span. It is an idiosyncratic reinvention of the Antipodean terrace.

© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman
Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Australia
Cite: "Truss House / Carterwilliamson Architects" 21 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871680/truss-house-carterwilliamson-architects/>
