  Central Embassy in Bangkok / AL_A

Central Embassy in Bangkok / AL_A

  • 22:00 - 18 May, 2017
Central Embassy in Bangkok / AL_A
Central Embassy in Bangkok / AL_A, © Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

© Hufton + Crow

  • Architects

    AL_A

  • Location

    Bangkok, Thailand

  • Principal

    Amanda Levete

  • Architect Of Record

    Pi Design

  • Area

    1500000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Hufton + Crow

  • Project Director (concept to Stage D)

    Alice Dietsch

  • Project Director (Stage DD to completion)

    Diba Salam

  • Team

    Ho-Yin Ng, Maximiliano Arrocet, Stefano Bertotti, Alex Bulygin, Filippo Previtali, Bruce Davison, Peter Feldman, David Flynn, Chris Geneste, Alvin Huang, Yoo Jin Kim, Naoki Kotaka, May Leung, Desislava Lyutakova, Cyril Manyara, Monica Noguero, Eoin O'Dwyer, Adam Peacock, Giulio Pellizzon, Fred Pittman, Filippo Previtali, Jakob Pryzblo, Tanya Rainsley, Irene Shamma, Joy Natapa Sriyuksiri, Jurgen Strohmayer, Paula Vega, Michael Wetmore, Claudia White

  • Project Manager

    PPS

  • Structural Engineer

    Scott Wilson Kirkpatrick and Arun Chalseri

  • Consulting Service Engineers

    MITR
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

From the architect. Central Embassy brings a distinguishing new silhouette in the city, one that opens out both to the street and the skyline, and extends an invitation to the people of Bangkok and the world beyond. 

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

Located within the former gardens of the British Embassy, along Ploenchit Road, Bangkok’s primary commercial artery, the 1.5 million sq ft mixed use project merges a seven storey luxury retail podium and a 27 storey five star Park Hyatt hotel tower into a cohesive, architectural entity. The tower is the first to be completed by a British architect in Thailand. 

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

The hotel and shopping mall are bound together using the notion of a continual looped form to give a more intuitive merging between plinth and tower and between the programmes. The continuity of the tower line appears to break down the volume of the mass of the plinth, creating a structure that is asymmetrical in all dimensions. 

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow
Floor Plan Level 3
Floor Plan Level 3
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

The openness of the form embraces the city and sets up reciprocal views, with a series of terraces outside and balconies within to see and be seen. The elevated form that rises from the podium wraps around two vertical light wells, opening up internal spaces to reveal stepped terraces, and dividing hotel functions: private guest-related programmes face the gardens of Nai Lert Park, while the hotel bar, reception lounge and sky terrace face the city centre. 

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

Uniting traditional craftsmanship with digital design technologies, the design of the façade builds on Thailand’s tradition of intricate pattern making. The exterior is clad in 300,000 aluminium tiles, each with two surfaces to reflect both the chaos of the city and the sky itself. Creating a dynamic pattern in response to external conditions, the distribution of tiles creates a moiré-like effect, articulated by the play of light and reflection along the varying profiles. 

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Thailand
