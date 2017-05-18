Goettsch Partners Wins Competition for 1,312-Foot-Tall Tower and Mixed-Use District in Wuhan

Goettsch Partners has been announced as the winners of an international competition for the design of the new Optics Valley Center complex in Wuhan, China. Being developed by prominent developer Greenland Group, the project will consist of 3.4 million square feet (315,000 square meters) of mixed-use space across three buildings, including a landmark 1,312-foot-tall (400-meter-tall) office tower that will “symbolize the future vision of Wuhan as the perfect balance between modern development and the environment.”

“We are honored to be selected to design this new icon for the expanding city of Wuhan,” said Paul De Santis, LEED AP, principal and senior project designer at GP. “It will distinguish the Optics Valley along the skyline and proudly expand the rich history of education and innovation for which Wuhan is famous.”

The new Optics Valley district has been planned to serve as a world-class downtown to the southeast of Wuhan, containing a mix of commercial and public functions. At its heart, the iconic tower has been designed with fluid shapes and a tapering form to reduce wind pressure on the structure. A colorful pattern of exterior shades makes up the facade of the building, creating a ‘digital’ rhythm that serves as a nod to the area’s technology culture.

A generously-sized green belt will connect the three new structures to the surrounding city, serving as the ‘spine’ of the complex and providing abundant light and parkland for each of the structures. Two new subway lines will also connect to the site, helping to encourage a speedy adoption of the new facilitlies.

“This project represents a continuation of our long relationship with Greenland,” said Travis Soberg, AIA, LEED AP, principal and director of sustainable design at GP. “Upholding Greenland’s philosophy to ‘create better life,' the project addresses a number of sustainable initiatives in targeting LEED Gold certification.”

Currently in schematic design, the project is scheduled to open in 2022.

News via Goettsch Partners