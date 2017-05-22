World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Camp Design
  6. 2016
  7. House Between Pillars / Camp Design

House Between Pillars / Camp Design

  • 22:00 - 22 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House Between Pillars / Camp Design
Save this picture!
House Between Pillars / Camp Design, © Kentahasegawa
© Kentahasegawa

© Kentahasegawa © Kentahasegawa © Kentahasegawa © Kentahasegawa +16

  • Architects

    Camp Design

  • Location

    Koganei, Tokyo, Japan

  • Lead Architects

    Yusuke Fujita, Naoko Aramaki

  • Area

    119.24 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Kentahasegawa

  • Structure engineers

    Takahashi architecture atelier

  • Planner・Developer

    Ribita inc./ Yukiko Nomoto, Asami Tanaka, Moe Motozu

  • Constructor

    Hanabusa Construction

  • Site Area

    140.18 m2

  • Building Area

    59.62 m2
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kentahasegawa
© Kentahasegawa

From the architect. This project is one of the series "HOWS Renovation" of Ribita (a Japanese developer mainly focusing on renovation project). This project is a project aimed at renewing the market value by renovation taking vacant houses as social assets. In this project, Ribita purchases a vacant house, sells after repairing, so the design starts from the situation where there is no owner. For this reason, we assumed a family with children in the 3 to 40s, thinking about a versatile and variable housing.

Save this picture!
© Kentahasegawa
© Kentahasegawa

The Japanese traditional wooden framework method consists of modules with pillar spacing of 1間 (= about 1820 mm). Therefore, the distance between the pillars also follows the size. We made it possible to install fittings between most of the pillars, and with the fittings tailored to the module, the owners themselves created a boundary which was easily exchangeable. And we set up a space called "between the pillars" which goes through the center to the 1st and 2nd floors. "Between the pillars" becomes an intermediate area when changing plans by movement of joiners, and more patterns are born. In addition, movable furniture is also designed according to the module, and it is an element to set with the fittings.

Save this picture!
© Kentahasegawa
© Kentahasegawa
Save this picture!
Concept Diagram
Concept Diagram
Save this picture!
© Kentahasegawa
© Kentahasegawa

This is an old new house that changes shape according to changes in lifestyle and family composition, depending on Japanese traditional wooden framework method standards and fittings. 

Save this picture!
© Kentahasegawa
© Kentahasegawa
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Kentahasegawa
© Kentahasegawa
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Renovation Japan
Cite: "House Between Pillars / Camp Design" 22 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871671/house-between-pillars-camp-design/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »