World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. France
  5. Renzo Piano Building Workshop
  6. 2017
  7. Château La Coste Art Gallery / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Château La Coste Art Gallery / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

  • 11:00 - 18 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Château La Coste Art Gallery / Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Save this picture!
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT

© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT © Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT © Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT © Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT +29

  • Design Team

    J. Moolhuijzen, D.Rat, M.Van der Staay (partner and associates in charge) with K.Lim; O.Aubert, C.Colson and Y.Kyrkos (models)

  • Consultants

    Arup (roof structure); AECOM (main structure, MEP); Tangram Architectes (local architect); Rainey Best (project & construction management)

  • Main Contractors

    Architen Landrell (tensile fabric structure); Newsky (glazing); iGuzzini (lighting)

  • Client

    SCEA Château La Coste
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT

From the architect. The new building designed by RPBW rises in the heart of the grapevines of the prestigious Château La Coste realm.

Save this picture!
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT

This 285 sq. meters pavilion aims at both displaying art and preserving wine. Due to the natural topography of the soil, it was decided to carve a 6 meters deep valley in the earth so as to fully incorporate the building into the vineyard. The pure glazed façades and roof contrast with the simple exposed concrete used for both the retaining and the exhibition walls. The partly buried building highlights the roof covered with a sail fastened to thin metal arches. These arches echo the graphical layout of the grapevines, enabling to integrate the sail into the vineyard. As a kite, the sail flies and lands, emphasizing all at once the lightness and horizontalness of the building. 

Save this picture!
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch
Save this picture!
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT

Inside, sculpture and photography exhibitions are displayed into a 160 sq. meters gallery benefiting from natural light. The remaining surface is dedicated to wine preservation. Thus, the exhibition space is surrounded by wine cellars whose scale is evidenced by the alcoves at the entrance of the gallery.

Save this picture!
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT
Save this picture!
Tensile Fabric Roof Plan
Tensile Fabric Roof Plan
Save this picture!
© Maurits Van der Staay
© Maurits Van der Staay

From the reception building, the visitors will follow a path to the RPBW pavilion. At the end of the trail, a slight slope leads the visitors to the exhibition gallery’s entrance. At the back of the building, a space dedicated to sculpture is extended by a water mirror that largely reflects the full width of the pavilion.

Save this picture!
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete Fabric

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Gallery France
Cite: "Château La Coste Art Gallery / Renzo Piano Building Workshop" 18 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871645/chateau-la-coste-art-gallery-renzo-piano-building-workshop/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »