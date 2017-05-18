World
  Wire Mesh Installation Features Architectural Fragments Constructed At 1:1

Wire Mesh Installation Features Architectural Fragments Constructed At 1:1

Wire Mesh Installation Features Architectural Fragments Constructed At 1:1
Save this picture!
© Roberto Conte
© Roberto Conte

Commissioned for a large-scale event in the Emirate of Abu DhabiEdoardo Tresoldi in collaboration with Design Lab Experience have constructed a vast indoor "piazza" of architectural fragments. Accommodating a 7000sqm event space, each "Classical" element is built entirely from wire mesh and comprises domes, arches, colonnades, columns, and imitations of sacred spaces (namely Italian basilicas). Together they create a translucent and ephemeral sequence of indoor rooms – all layered by a strikingly contemporary aesthetic.

© Roberto Conte © Roberto Conte © Roberto Conte © Roberto Conte

Based in Rome, Edoardo Tresoldi is an artist whose practice focuses on spatial interventions, scenography, and sculpture. A large proportion of his works are built using wire mesh – from figurative shapes to architectural space.

Save this picture!
© Roberto Conte
© Roberto Conte
Save this picture!
© Roberto Conte
© Roberto Conte
Save this picture!
© Roberto Conte
© Roberto Conte
Save this picture!
© Roberto Conte
© Roberto Conte
Save this picture!
© Roberto Conte
© Roberto Conte
Save this picture!
© Roberto Conte
© Roberto Conte
Save this picture!
© Roberto Conte
© Roberto Conte
Save this picture!
© Roberto Conte
© Roberto Conte
Save this picture!
© Roberto Conte
© Roberto Conte
Save this picture!
© Roberto Conte
© Roberto Conte
Save this picture!
© Roberto Conte
© Roberto Conte
Save this picture!
© Roberto Conte
© Roberto Conte
Save this picture!
© Roberto Conte
© Roberto Conte
Save this picture!
© Roberto Conte
© Roberto Conte
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Wire Mesh Installation Features Architectural Fragments Constructed At 1:1" 18 May 2017. ArchDaily.
