Home of the Tree House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

+25

Architects ARKITITO Arquitetura

Location Condomínio Serra dos Cristais - Fazenda Velha, Cajamar - SP, Brasil

Architect in Charge Tito Ficarelli

Area 260.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Vivi Spaco

Manufacturers Loading...

Team Carolina Ubach Pereira, Mariana Olha

Engineering 2M Projetos Estruturais – Marcelo Mello More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The site is located in a condominium at 45km north of São Paulo. Its steep topography with a slope of approximately 15m from the entrance to the end of the plot, where there’s a privileged view of part of the native forest Serra dos Cristais.

The main idea of the project was to maintain the connection between the forest and the house, so the owners could enjoy the local landscape.

The stilt structure concept was adopted to avoid ground impacts and by making the house elevated, like a treehouse.

Divided in two blocks with different levels and roofing: one has two bedrooms and a cement roof tile over wooden beams and plywood ceiling; the other has a living room with a porch that gives a 360º view of the surrounding area.

The colors remind old farm houses and differs from the raw concrete blocks and the burnt cement floor.