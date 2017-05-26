World
  7. Home of the Tree House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

Home of the Tree House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

  • 13:00 - 26 May, 2017
Home of the Tree House / ARKITITO Arquitetura
Home of the Tree House / ARKITITO Arquitetura, © Vivi Spaco
© Vivi Spaco

© Vivi Spaco © Vivi Spaco © Vivi Spaco © Vivi Spaco +25

  • Architects

    ARKITITO Arquitetura

  • Location

    Condomínio Serra dos Cristais - Fazenda Velha, Cajamar - SP, Brasil

  • Architect in Charge

    Tito Ficarelli

  • Area

    260.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Vivi Spaco

  • Team

    Carolina Ubach Pereira, Mariana Olha

  • Engineering

    2M Projetos Estruturais – Marcelo Mello
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Vivi Spaco
© Vivi Spaco

From the architect. The site is located in a condominium at 45km north of São Paulo. Its steep topography with a slope of approximately 15m from the entrance to the end of the plot, where there’s a privileged view of part of the native forest Serra dos Cristais.

© Vivi Spaco
© Vivi Spaco

The main idea of the project was to maintain the connection between the forest and the house, so the owners could enjoy the local landscape. 

© Vivi Spaco
© Vivi Spaco

The stilt structure concept was adopted to avoid ground impacts and by making the house elevated, like a treehouse.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Divided in two blocks with different levels and roofing: one has two bedrooms and a cement roof tile over wooden beams and plywood ceiling; the other has a living room with a porch that gives a 360º view of the surrounding area.

© Vivi Spaco
© Vivi Spaco

The colors remind old farm houses and differs from the raw concrete blocks and the burnt cement floor.

© Vivi Spaco
© Vivi Spaco
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Brazil
Cite: "Home of the Tree House / ARKITITO Arquitetura" [Residência Casa da Árvore / ARKITITO Arquitetura] 26 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871639/home-of-the-tree-house-arkitito-arquitetura/>
