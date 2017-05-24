World
  7. University Library / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen

University Library / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen

  • 05:00 - 24 May, 2017
University Library / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen
University Library / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen, Courtesy of Office KGDVS
Courtesy of Office KGDVS

Courtesy of Office KGDVS Courtesy of Office KGDVS Courtesy of Office KGDVS Courtesy of Office KGDVS +10

Courtesy of Office KGDVS
Courtesy of Office KGDVS

From the architect. The new library for the faculty of Architecture and Urbanism of the University of Ghent can be considered a large, pavillion-like piece of furniture, inserted under the bacony of the existing Physics hall. The accessible, three-storied cupboard forms a complete perimeter around the central, atrium-like space, enforcing its monumental scale. Both the lendable collection as well as the more precious books which can only be consulted, are presented visibly around it.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Section
Section

The perimeter of cupboards, realised completely as a bolted construction of prefabricated steel elements, contains passages, stairs, desks and corridors, and organises both the library itself as the access to the multiple backof ces and auxiliary functions. A system of vertically sliding, perforated panels allows for the cupboards to be closed off, protecting the collection during lectures and other events, while keeping it visually present.

Courtesy of Office KGDVS
Courtesy of Office KGDVS
Courtesy of Office KGDVS
Courtesy of Office KGDVS
