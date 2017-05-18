Paju Unjeong Complex / Studio Origin

+33

Team Kang Jun Lee, Yung A Kim

Collaborator Yein Architecture Design Group

Contractor Yi-Gak Construction Company

Site Area 312.8 m2 More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. It is located in new development area in Paju city called Unjeong. It is 4-story building with attic area, containing 2 retail units and 5 residential units(4-simplex and a duplex). Clients requirement, maximizing area to rent under current architectural regulation inspired to come up with a pitched roof system over residential and core area.

The system give iconicity to not only roof top but also the building itself, applying same pitched design language over in-lined windows vertically. White colored aluminum panel and stuco flux used to cover exterior of the building, being a background of black in-lined windows with pitched top as if blue sky being a background of pitched roof of the building.