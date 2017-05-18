Paju Unjeong Complex / Studio Origin

-
Architects
-
LocationWadong-dong, Paju-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
-
Area465.4 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
TeamKang Jun Lee, Yung A Kim
-
CollaboratorYein Architecture Design Group
-
ContractorYi-Gak Construction Company
-
Site Area312.8 m2
More SpecsLess Specs
From the architect. It is located in new development area in Paju city called Unjeong. It is 4-story building with attic area, containing 2 retail units and 5 residential units(4-simplex and a duplex). Clients requirement, maximizing area to rent under current architectural regulation inspired to come up with a pitched roof system over residential and core area.
The system give iconicity to not only roof top but also the building itself, applying same pitched design language over in-lined windows vertically. White colored aluminum panel and stuco flux used to cover exterior of the building, being a background of black in-lined windows with pitched top as if blue sky being a background of pitched roof of the building.
