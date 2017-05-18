World
Paju Unjeong Complex / Studio Origin

  • 20:00 - 18 May, 2017
Paju Unjeong Complex / Studio Origin
Paju Unjeong Complex / Studio Origin, © Kyung Noh
  • Team

    Kang Jun Lee, Yung A Kim

  • Collaborator

    Yein Architecture Design Group

  • Contractor

    Yi-Gak Construction Company

  • Site Area

    312.8 m2
From the architect. It is located in new development area in Paju city called Unjeong. It is 4-story building with attic area, containing 2 retail units and 5 residential units(4-simplex and a duplex). Clients requirement, maximizing area to rent under current architectural regulation inspired to come up with a pitched roof system over residential and core area.

Section
Section
The system give iconicity to not only roof top but also the building itself, applying same pitched design language over in-lined windows vertically. White colored aluminum panel and stuco flux used to cover exterior of the building, being a background of black in-lined windows with pitched top as if blue sky being a background of pitched roof of the building.

Diagram
Diagram
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture South Korea
Cite: "Paju Unjeong Complex / Studio Origin" 18 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871628/paju-unjeong-complex-studio-origin/>
