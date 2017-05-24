Field House / Blank Architects

+25

Architects Blank Architects

Location Glogow, Poland

Lead Architect Magda Cichoń

Area 175.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Piotr Krajewski

From the architect. The house is located in the XIX century village that is built among two lines of roads crossing in the heart of the community. The crossing is accented by landmark church. The original backdated cottages are lined regularly among the roads and their brick façades with gable roof always facing the road.

The village is surrounded by agricultural fields with big population of birds, deer and hares moving around freely. The site is a long strip of land at the end of one road. Further expansion of the village stops by the local graveyard sanitary zone. We have literally marked the edge of village.

The location area we received for work has a long cultivated field from one side and 4 adjacent houses from another side; one of these houses is inhabited by the family of the Client’s son. With all above we have been moved by many reflections of life and time passing that area. The location inspired us. The change and the constant. The seasons of fields plowing, crop growing, harvesting vs the neighboring graveyard.

We designed a house that captures the views in series of shapes to fit the windows view. The windows are lined up to give the house a view - through impression in two directions. This way the house is sitting light in the view from fields and the road. It opens with its kitchen - social dining space towards the relatives’ house and closes with private relax space, giving privacy to both families. Dining space has a large view to the field, where you can follow the seasons of the year. Kitchen work space sneakily peeks to the graveyard. The living room view is centered to a garden and the existing largest tree in the area. The master bedroom view goes into the deep garden, designed itself to give the best view.

The form follows the window views and the tradition of gable roof facing the road. House was built fully from timber structure with rheinzink scale tiling and Douglas fir facade cladding. The house is fully accessible for wheelchair - one floor, ramps at elevated entrance, wide passages, and accessible bathroom.

The building was shortlisted in the category of ” House – Completed Buildings “ at World Architecture Festival 2016.