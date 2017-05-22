World
  • 02:00 - 22 May, 2017
Computer Shop / Office KGDVS, © Bas Princen
© Bas Princen

© Bas Princen © Bas Princen © Bas Princen © Bas Princen +9

© Bas Princen
© Bas Princen

From the architect. The party walls of a lot in Tielt are raised to their maximum height. On the side toward the street the elevated wall forms a wide entrance. Within this frame stand two identical buildings, mirror images opposite one another, thus defining an inner courtyard.

© Bas Princen
© Bas Princen

The block on the street side contains a store and reception area; the block at the back of the lot contains the less public section, the logistics spaces. The twin buildings are constructed as matter-of- factly as possible out of the typical range of industrial techniques and materials.

Plans + Section
Plans + Section

The structure consists of thin steel columns and beams, and steel deck floors. Both are clad with a pronounced curtain façade, partly filled in by glass, partly by polycarbonate panels. The courtyard defined by the two volumes functions as a parking and entrance zone.. The remaining space between the footprint of the buildings and the lot lines becomes a whimsical garden, as a complement to their regularity.

© Bas Princen
© Bas Princen
