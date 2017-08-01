World
i

i

i

  7. Casa CHING / MG design studio

Casa CHING / MG design studio

  • 09:00 - 1 August, 2017
Casa CHING / MG design studio
Casa CHING / MG design studio, © Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

© Andres Garcia Lachner

From the architect. The house is formed from two basic volumes which separate the private space from the social, these are divided by means of the garden and are connected by the main access.

© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Plans
Plans
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

From the street you can see part of the interior, this allows to generate several levels of reading, generates a perception of amplitude and permeability. When you enter the lobby, you will find a double layer of glass that gives a transverse view to the bottom of the garden, playing with depth.

© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

The volume of concrete contains an open floor plan with varying heights, distributing the common area (Kitchen, dining room, Living room), and in the mezzanine the studio and a dark room of photography. To generate privacy between rooms, these were placed at the ends of the volume of zinc separated by the wet block (bathrooms, and laundry).

Isometric
Isometric

It used the route of the sun to create shadows and change the spaces according to the hours of the day and the use of spaces. Light becomes one of the main elements, behaving like a texture that generates changing atmospheres.

© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

A range of colors (white, black and gray) was chosen to delimit and frame the spaces. The textures of concrete and  zinc reinforce the pure lines of the house. Basic materials such as concrete and zinc were sought to accentuate the simplicity of the project. The stones used in the gardens, are the only mineral elements chosen also with a gray tone to maintain the sobriety of the whole.

© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Section 01
Section 01
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

The gardens function as patios, contemplative spaces of the house producing a sense of silence and tranquility that bounces back inside.

© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Costa Rica
