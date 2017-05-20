Buero Wagner Selected for Interior Renovation of Frankfurt’s World Renowned Opera House

A competition for the interior renovation of the Alte Oper, one of the world’s most prominent opera houses in Frankfurt, has been won by German firm Buero Wagner, selected ahead of heavyweight runner-up Zaha Hadid Architects. The scope included the conversion of one of the building’s multipurpose foyers into a central social space, to be activated by the 450,000 annual visitors that attend the Alter Oper’s 400-plus concerts.

The atmosphere produced in this design results from the dialog with the existing architecture, state the architects. The appearance is valuable and warm and it is suitable for different audiences.

In the form of a “valuable casket with a golden surface”, the foyer is extracted from the existing structural elements of the building. A series of large revolving doors offer a variety of spatial organizations and separations within the space, creating a dynamic and ever-changing user experience.

With minimal additional interventions, the renovated space fits nicely within the building’s existing character, combining its golden shell with LED lighting above a dark interspace. These lights can be used for graphic or written displays and allow for other interactions with the audience while serving as a key component of the furnishings also completed by Buero Wagner.

