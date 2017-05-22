World
  7. MW House / Riofrio+Rodrigo

MW House / Riofrio+Rodrigo

  • 11:00 - 22 May, 2017
MW House / Riofrio+Rodrigo
  • Architects

    Riofrio+Rodrigo

  • Location

    Asia District, Peru

  • Architect in Charge

    Roberto Riofrio, Micaela Rodrigo

  • Electric design

    Ing. Jaime Alca Yañez

  • Area

    400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Juan Solano Ojasi

  • Work Team

    Yvonn Jhong Coquis

  • Structure

    GCAQ ingenieros civiles

  • Water and plumbing installations

    Ing. Roberto Pain Peralta

  • Building

    EF Contratistas
    • More SpecsLess Specs
From the architect. The relief of the desert hills, an extension of the Andes mountains that reach the sea, characterize the geographic space where the project is located. The proposal for this seasonal house sought to establish a direct relationship with the surrounding environment via the structure’s main volume and with the materials and textures used.

Diagram
Diagram
A first block is planted in an "L" shape, this directs the view of the main rooms of the house towards the nearest hills. The second “L”, made up of service rooms and entrances, is a smaller scale than the main block and serves to establish a direct relationship with the street. In an effort to articulate a connection, an open space is used to bring together all sectors of the house.

Floor
Floor
There is an ongoing dialogue between the environment and the house. The concrete material, the language of repetitive rhythms through the pillars and columns, the green roof and the landscaping emphasize this dialogue as well as grant the project the defining character of recreational and rest housing.

The first block is divided into a main house with living room, dining room, kitchen, wine cellar and a bedroom. Connected through the open courtyard there are secondary and guest bedrooms. The service block includes laundry, bedrooms, car parking, kitchen and a storage space.

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Peru
Cite: "MW House / Riofrio+Rodrigo" 22 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871592/mw-house-riofrio-plus-rodrigo/>
