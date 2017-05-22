MW House / Riofrio+Rodrigo

+29

Architects Riofrio+Rodrigo

Location Asia District, Peru

Architect in Charge Roberto Riofrio, Micaela Rodrigo

Electric design Ing. Jaime Alca Yañez

Area 400.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Juan Solano Ojasi

Manufacturers Loading...

Work Team Yvonn Jhong Coquis

Structure GCAQ ingenieros civiles

Water and plumbing installations Ing. Roberto Pain Peralta

Building EF Contratistas More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The relief of the desert hills, an extension of the Andes mountains that reach the sea, characterize the geographic space where the project is located. The proposal for this seasonal house sought to establish a direct relationship with the surrounding environment via the structure’s main volume and with the materials and textures used.

A first block is planted in an "L" shape, this directs the view of the main rooms of the house towards the nearest hills. The second “L”, made up of service rooms and entrances, is a smaller scale than the main block and serves to establish a direct relationship with the street. In an effort to articulate a connection, an open space is used to bring together all sectors of the house.

There is an ongoing dialogue between the environment and the house. The concrete material, the language of repetitive rhythms through the pillars and columns, the green roof and the landscaping emphasize this dialogue as well as grant the project the defining character of recreational and rest housing.

The first block is divided into a main house with living room, dining room, kitchen, wine cellar and a bedroom. Connected through the open courtyard there are secondary and guest bedrooms. The service block includes laundry, bedrooms, car parking, kitchen and a storage space.