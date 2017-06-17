World
  7. Los Sauces Public School / Gabriel Verd Arquitectos

Los Sauces Public School / Gabriel Verd Arquitectos

  • 09:00 - 17 June, 2017
Los Sauces Public School / Gabriel Verd Arquitectos
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

© Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada +28

  • MEP

    Pablo Portillo Delgado

  • Structure

    Santiago Bermejo Oroz

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Eduardo Vázquez López

  • Construction Manager

    ETECA SLP
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Urban Environment

In the spur of the provinces of Cadiz and Malaga, in the middle of the South mountain range in the province of Seville, locates a 5,000 dwellers town called El Saucejo

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Its public school takes place in the north of this municipality, at the intersection between Casas de los Maestros street and Osuna road. A low height residence area where emerges the local sport pavilion.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The Plot

The intervention consists in the construction of a new pavilion for child education, adapted to the current regulations for construction (CTE) and education replacing many of the current facilities. This intervention is supposed to be the 1st phase of the adequacy of the center to the C2 model which includes primary studies too.

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Nowadays the center is composed by different edifications, an amalgam of volumes which have been growing through the years due to the increase of the child population.

Situation
Situation

The main building dates from 80’s and englobes administration and primary classrooms. Attached to it there is a lower body which is in poor condition, destined to uses such as dining room, playground’s bathroom and mutual classroom. The center also is disposed of a gym, which generates an exempt volume with a light roof built in mid 80’s.

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The original buildings correspond to the two side flanks of the set built in the 50's. These were standard modules of classrooms that in those years were replicated throughout the Andalusian community.

One of these flanks, specifically the adjoining with the Road, is the one that is demolished to accommodate the new extension.

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The New Extension

The extension accommodates the infant classrooms of a two-line C2 type center. As it is a building isolated from the main, it also has the complementary spaces necessary to operate autonomously (warehouse, boiler room and toilets).

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The building is organized into three distinct areas, complementary spaces and multi-purpose classroom, a classroom and a new access to the school.

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Being a partial substitution, the new building has been seen conditioned by the current configuration of the Center. It was then proposed a linear piece with a porch that works as a dealer and covered patio. In 2nd phase will form part of the communication ring that must join all the pieces that make up the future central courtyard.

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The new building also arranges the access to the center. It is supposed to be a clean and direct entrance, which won´t interfere with the teaching activity and playground games. A strong gabled roof volume that marks the milestone of entry gives the Center its new institutional and identifying image.

Section
Section

The profile of the building is related to the environment where the buildings with gabled roofs is the predominant image, resembling also the children's drawings of houses with sloping roofs and bright colors… the school that the children would draw.

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
