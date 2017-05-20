World
  The Purity of Expressive Timber Structure Celebrated in Finland's Pudasjärvi Campus

The Purity of Expressive Timber Structure Celebrated in Finland's Pudasjärvi Campus

The Purity of Expressive Timber Structure Celebrated in Finland's Pudasjärvi Campus
The Purity of Expressive Timber Structure Celebrated in Finland's Pudasjärvi Campus, © RA-Studio Raimo Ahonen
An environmentally-concious material response by Lukkaroinen Architects, the structural design for the Pudasjärvi Wood Campus in northern Finland highlights the potential of large-scale structural timber. 

The project features a primary structure of assembled logs and three types of non-traditional pillars, specially constructed in laminated wood for different areas. 

Description from the Architects. The large dimensions of the campus are rendered human-scale by dividing it into four building volumes. The shared functions - sports hall, specialized arts, crafts and science classrooms, kitchen, administration, welfare facilities - are located in the two two-storey volumes. They are bridged together by a glass-walled multi-functional central hall that serves also as the canteen. 

Wood Structures
Cortesía de Lukkaroinen Architects
Wooden structures and components are used comprehensively. The structural walls are made of laminated log, with the exception of the north-western section, where reinforced concrete is used for the civil defense shelter due to regulations. 

© RA-Studio Raimo Ahonen
© RA-Studio Raimo Ahonen
Wood Structure
Log Joints
The exterior log walls of 275mm protect the insulation against varying temperatures. The roofs of the main hall and lanterns are supported by glulam pillars and beams of various shapes. Cross-laminated timber elements are used in the intermediate floors and the banisters of the main hall stairways.

© RA-Studio Raimo Ahonen
© RA-Studio Raimo Ahonen
Wood Pillars
The color palette is a dialogue between tranquil natural wood shades and vivid details. The indoor log surfaces are protected by a transparent wax coating that maintains the natural character of wood, while playful colors in the boards of the fixtures and panels covering the settling gaps invigorate the space, a structural detail distinctive for log structures. Similarly, in the outside facades, the color palette of the log surfaces is down-to-earth compared to the bright board cladding. 

© RA-Studio Raimo Ahonen
© RA-Studio Raimo Ahonen
Wood Pillars
An extraordinary feature of the campus is the pleasant interior acoustics created by log walls. Together with the harmonious appearance and pleasant scent of wood, this functional building provides an excellent learning environment.

© RA-Studio Raimo Ahonen
© RA-Studio Raimo Ahonen
Wood Pillars
Architects: Lukkaroinen Architects Ltd
Lead Architects: Pekka Lukkaroinen, Kristian Järvi, Timo Leiviskä, Hannu Tuomela 
Project location: Pudasjärvi, Finland 
Completion Year: 2016
Gross Built Area: 9778 m2
Client: City of Pudasjärvi
Architectural and interior design: Lukkaroinen Architects Ltd
Contractor: Lemminkäinen Talo Ltd 
Supplier of the log frame: Kontiotuote Ltd 
Yard and landscape design: VSU maisema-arkkitehdit Ltd
Structural design: Sweco Rakennetekniikka Ltd
Electrical design: Sweco Talotekniikka Ltd
HVAC design: Plan-Air Ltd
Photographs: RA-Studio / Raimo Ahonen 

