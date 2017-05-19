World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sweden
  5. Tham & Videgård Arkitekter
  6. 2010
  7. Atrium House / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter

Atrium House / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter

  • 02:00 - 19 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Atrium House / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter
Save this picture!
Atrium House / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter, © Åke E: son Lindman
© Åke E: son Lindman

© Åke E: son Lindman © Åke E: son Lindman © Åke E: son Lindman © Åke E: son Lindman +17

Save this picture!
© Åke E: son Lindman
© Åke E: son Lindman

From the architect. Atrium House is a vacation home for a family of three generations on the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea. It is built on a slight ridge that marks the former location of the coastline a thousand years ago. In relation to the open and expansive landscape, the building seems more like a low wall than a house. It is built around a completely enclosed atrium courtyard that is designed to serve as a fixed point, a sheltered outdoor room. The rest of the property is left undisturbed as a meadow where grazing sheep prevent the land from returning to forest.

Save this picture!
© Åke E: son Lindman
© Åke E: son Lindman
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Åke E: son Lindman
© Åke E: son Lindman

The house is narrow, but its openings facing out are wide, giving the interior the character of a niche like shelter in the open space of the landscape. While the roof maintains a consistent elevation throughout the house, the interior floor rises and falls in accordance with the surrounding terrain. This means the height of the ceiling varies within the main spaces, which are arranged in a continuous ring around the atrium. Within this continuous space, the smaller rooms are assembled in a number of solid blocks.

Save this picture!
© Åke E: son Lindman
© Åke E: son Lindman
Save this picture!
Façades - Section
Façades - Section
Save this picture!
© Åke E: son Lindman
© Åke E: son Lindman

Inspired by the impressive materiality of Gotland’s vernacular agricultural architecture, the masonry construction has a natural plaster colour that has been mixed with carbon black, exterior metal parts made of oxidised zinc, and oak doors as well as windows that have been treated with tar oil. The large sliding glass windows are mounted on the surface of the exterior walls, according to the same principle as many barn doors. Also the interior doors are surface‐mounted, allowing the walls to appear unbroken.

Save this picture!
© Åke E: son Lindman
© Åke E: son Lindman
Save this picture!
Detail Section
Detail Section
Save this picture!
© Åke E: son Lindman
© Åke E: son Lindman
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Sweden
Cite: "Atrium House / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter" 19 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871585/atrium-house-tham-and-videgard-arkitekter/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »