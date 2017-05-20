World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Biking Through Denmark: Highlights of Copenhagen's Architecture Festival

Biking Through Denmark: Highlights of Copenhagen's Architecture Festival

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Biking Through Denmark: Highlights of Copenhagen's Architecture Festival
Save this picture!
Biking Through Denmark: Highlights of Copenhagen's Architecture Festival , © Kasper Nyobo
© Kasper Nyobo

This year's Copenhagen Architecture Festival (CAFx) offered a wide range of activities, from film screenings to exhibitions on the future of social housing. The festival's fourth edition took place over 11 days and featured more than 150 architectural events in Copenhagen, Aarhus, and Aalborg.

Festival Director Josephine Michau explained that since its first edition, the intention behind CAFx was to bring many local agents together in order to build new dialogues around architecture. As a society, how do we identify with architecture? What values do we ascribe to it? These questions were part of this edition's overarching theme: "Architecture as identity."

Save this picture!
© Kasper Nyobo
© Kasper Nyobo
Save this picture!
Arne Jacobsen's Aarhus City Hall. Image © Kasper Nyobo
Arne Jacobsen's Aarhus City Hall. Image © Kasper Nyobo

Four main events marked the festival: the world premiere of ’BIG TIME’ - a new portrait film about architect Bjarke Ingels, a major international conference with visiting architects Charles Renfro and Barozzi Veiga, an exhibition titled "Never Demolish" which presented the transformation of the Cité du Grand Parc in Bordeaux, and bike tours around Copenhagen and Aarhus with the city architects. 

Tina Saaby, Copenhagen's city architect, offered a bike tour through some of the city's landmarks - including the new controversial Inner harbor Bridge - stopping to explain the reasoning behind the measures that were taken in order to make Copenhagen the world's best city for cyclists. In Aarhus, the bike tour stops included Arne Jacobsen's Aarhus City Hall as well as the ARoS Art Museum, which will open its new expansion project to the public in 2020. 

Save this picture!
© Kasper Nyobo
© Kasper Nyobo
Save this picture!
Never Demolish exhibit. Image © Kasper Nyobo
Never Demolish exhibit. Image © Kasper Nyobo

This year, CAFx partnered with the KADK’s School of Architecture to host a summer course under the title “Landscape as Character," focusing on the temporal nature and character of the Danish landscape. The deadline for application is June 1st. For more information, click here

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Karina Zatarain. "Biking Through Denmark: Highlights of Copenhagen's Architecture Festival " 20 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871577/biking-through-denmark-highlights-of-this-years-copenhagen-architecture-festival/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »