  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. OMA-Alumni NEUBAU Greenlighted for Pixelated Mixed-Use Complex in London

OMA-Alumni NEUBAU Greenlighted for Pixelated Mixed-Use Complex in London

OMA-Alumni NEUBAU Greenlighted for Pixelated Mixed-Use Complex in London
Emerging practice NEUBAU has received planning permission to begin construction on Tower Station, a mixed-use residential building located on Fincheley Road in London. Commissioned by County Tower Properties, the ‘pixelated’ building will be located on the site of a former gas station and clock tower, replacing the previous use with a new mechanical clock at the building’s peak, creating a new local landmark that echos the site’s history.

This is the largest commission to date for NEUBAU, founded in 2014 by former OMA architects Brigitta Lenz and Alexander Giarlis.

Courtesy of NEUBAU Courtesy of NEUBAU Courtesy of NEUBAU Courtesy of NEUBAU +9

‘This project is the result of an intense collaboration with a highly-motivated team and a visionary client, whose dedication to a design-focused approach made possible much that this industry usually sacrifices in the name of profit – it presents an exciting opportunity for a landmark site to be developed to its full potential, and we are keen to take things forward,” said Brigitta Lenz, co-director of NEUBAU.

Tower Station will contain a total of 28 six-meter-wide apartments, stacked to break down the overall mass of the building and reduce its visual impact from the street. Fully glazed exterior facades will provide residents with views of the surrounding area while flooding each unit with natural light.

Shielded from street noise by the building mass, a pocket garden at the rear of the structure will offer residents a large shared space for planting, including a vertical garden that will climb up the complex’s inner walls. Winter gardens at the each level will offer private open spaces alongside the communal garden, creating “the feeling of a private oasis for residents.”

“The design of this project was a journey across many boundaries and in search for a language that could overcome the neighborhood’s historically pastiche architecture on a landmark designated site – to add a clock atop a residential building was integral to the scheme, and aims to preserve a significant local memory of the service station’s old clock tower,” adds Alexander Giarlis, co-director.

The project is slated for completion in 2019.

News via NEUBAU.

  • Architects

    NEUBAU

  • Location

    617 Finchley Rd, London NW3 7BS, United Kingdom

  • Client

    County Tower Properties

  • Planning Consultant

    Planning Potential

  • Public Affairs Consultant

    Four Communications

  • Structural Engineer

    AKT II

  • M&E Consultant

    DSA

  • Daylight Consultant

    GIA

  • Landscape Consultants

    Biotecture, LMNL

  • Transport Consultant

    i-Transport

  • Air Quality Consultant

    Phlorum

  • Type of Project

    Residential / Mixed-use

  • Area

    4448.0 m2
See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project United Kingdom
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "OMA-Alumni NEUBAU Greenlighted for Pixelated Mixed-Use Complex in London" 17 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871576/oma-alumni-neubau-greenlighted-for-pixelated-mixed-use-complex-in-london/>
