World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Herzog & de Meuron's AstraZeneca R&D Headquarters Tops Out in Cambridge

Herzog & de Meuron's AstraZeneca R&D Headquarters Tops Out in Cambridge

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Herzog & de Meuron's AstraZeneca R&D Headquarters Tops Out in Cambridge
Save this picture!
Herzog & de Meuron's AstraZeneca R&D Headquarters Tops Out in Cambridge, © Herzog & de Meuron. Courtesy of Astrazeneca
© Herzog & de Meuron. Courtesy of Astrazeneca

The Herzog & de Meuron-designed global corporate headquarters for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has topped out in Cambridge, UK, as the building pushes forward to a series of opening dates beginning in 2018. Developed alongside AstraZeneca researchers and executive architect/lead consultant BDP, the scheme consists of a ring-shaped volume containing a series of open laboratories and transparent glass walls intended to foster the company’s principle of collaboration across disciplines.

Courtesy of BDP © Herzog & de Meuron. Courtesy of Astrazeneca © Herzog & de Meuron. Courtesy of Astrazeneca +8

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BDP
Courtesy of BDP

“I would like to congratulate AstraZeneca along with the design and construction teams, on successfully reaching the Topping Out milestone of the project,” said Pierre de Meuron. “We have assessed the achievements in the construction very highly up to now, and are confident that what remains ahead of us will be done with passion from all parties, to successfully complete this project.”

Save this picture!
© Herzog & de Meuron. Courtesy of Astrazeneca
© Herzog & de Meuron. Courtesy of Astrazeneca

“The architecture supports AZ’s ambition to be a key point of exchange and collaboration in the CBC community, and makes it visible with a porous building that is accessible from three different sides. The new site will bring AstraZeneca scientists together with those from its global biologics R&D arm, MedImmune, working side-by-side under one roof.”

Save this picture!
© Herzog & de Meuron. Courtesy of Astrazeneca
© Herzog & de Meuron. Courtesy of Astrazeneca
Save this picture!
© Herzog & de Meuron. Courtesy of Astrazeneca
© Herzog & de Meuron. Courtesy of Astrazeneca

The new complex within the company’s Cambridge Biomedical Campus (CBC) will contain both R&D facilities as well as the global corporates office. A continuous walkway along the ring’s perimeter will serve as a core circulatory artery throughout the building, while a central courtyard will create a space for relaxation and informal meetings. Upon completion, the site will house scientists working on the treatment of respiratory, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as become AstraZeneca’s largest facility for oncology research.

Save this picture!
© Herzog & de Meuron. Courtesy of Astrazeneca
© Herzog & de Meuron. Courtesy of Astrazeneca
Save this picture!
© Herzog & de Meuron. Courtesy of Astrazeneca
© Herzog & de Meuron. Courtesy of Astrazeneca

The building’s topping out represents the completion of the building’s concrete structural frame, with construction now turning to installation of the saw toothed roof, external glass cladding and the internal fit out.

News via AstraZeneca, BDP.

Save this picture!
© Herzog & de Meuron. Courtesy of Astrazeneca
© Herzog & de Meuron. Courtesy of Astrazeneca
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Herzog & de Meuron's AstraZeneca R&D Headquarters Tops Out in Cambridge" 17 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871564/herzog-and-de-meurons-astrazeneca-r-and-d-headquarters-tops-out-in-cambridge/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »