Herzog & de Meuron's AstraZeneca R&D Headquarters Tops Out in Cambridge

Save this picture! © Herzog & de Meuron. Courtesy of Astrazeneca

The Herzog & de Meuron-designed global corporate headquarters for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has topped out in Cambridge, UK, as the building pushes forward to a series of opening dates beginning in 2018. Developed alongside AstraZeneca researchers and executive architect/lead consultant BDP, the scheme consists of a ring-shaped volume containing a series of open laboratories and transparent glass walls intended to foster the company’s principle of collaboration across disciplines.

“I would like to congratulate AstraZeneca along with the design and construction teams, on successfully reaching the Topping Out milestone of the project,” said Pierre de Meuron. “We have assessed the achievements in the construction very highly up to now, and are confident that what remains ahead of us will be done with passion from all parties, to successfully complete this project.”

“The architecture supports AZ’s ambition to be a key point of exchange and collaboration in the CBC community, and makes it visible with a porous building that is accessible from three different sides. The new site will bring AstraZeneca scientists together with those from its global biologics R&D arm, MedImmune, working side-by-side under one roof.”

The new complex within the company’s Cambridge Biomedical Campus (CBC) will contain both R&D facilities as well as the global corporates office. A continuous walkway along the ring’s perimeter will serve as a core circulatory artery throughout the building, while a central courtyard will create a space for relaxation and informal meetings. Upon completion, the site will house scientists working on the treatment of respiratory, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as become AstraZeneca’s largest facility for oncology research.

The building’s topping out represents the completion of the building’s concrete structural frame, with construction now turning to installation of the saw toothed roof, external glass cladding and the internal fit out.

News via AstraZeneca, BDP.