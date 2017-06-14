World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. ARKITITO Arquitetura
  6. 2014
  7. Laura House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

Laura House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

  • 13:00 - 14 June, 2017
Laura House / ARKITITO Arquitetura
Laura House / ARKITITO Arquitetura, © Vivi Spaco
© Vivi Spaco

© Vivi Spaco © Vivi Spaco © Vivi Spaco © Vivi Spaco +13

  • Architect

    ARKITITO Arquitetura

  • Location

    Vila Madalena, São Paulo, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Tito Ficarelli

  • Area

    250.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Vivi Spaco

  • Authors

    Chantal Ficarelli, Tito Ficarelli

  • Team

    Mariana Olha, Ricardo Damas Medeiros,
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Vivi Spaco
© Vivi Spaco

From the architect. The aim of the project was to design a young couple´s first owned house with a very low budget to accommodate the new family´s unit structure: the birth their first child. Residencia Laura, named after their daughter, it’s honest and direct in every way. Its relationship with the street and city is through a very open front façade.

© Vivi Spaco
© Vivi Spaco

As well as obeying a restrictive budget, the project should not give up on the major concept of integration of spaces through the use of metallic structure in order to accomplish a single-span room.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
1st Floor
1st Floor

The materials used in their raw condition reveal an industrial like interior design cocoon for the furniture. Cement blocks, precast concrete slabs, burnt cement floor and external electricity facilities, were chosen for being low cost solutions and speed up the construction´s processes, besides prevailing comfort and wellbeing. For its neutral aesthetic it also loosens the choices of furniture and decoration styles.

© Vivi Spaco
© Vivi Spaco

The wide glass front and back façades enhance the natural lighting providing direct sunrays incidence in all rooms, yet, them can be blocked through the use of light textile curtains when desired, and helps maintain the privacy indoors.

© Vivi Spaco
© Vivi Spaco

The living room on the ground floor and the couple´s bedroom on the upper level face the backyard in order to enjoy the quietness and familiy activities that would take place there.

Cite: "Laura House / ARKITITO Arquitetura" [Residência Laura / ARKITITO Arquitetura] 14 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871554/laura-house-arkitito-arquitetura/>
Read comments
