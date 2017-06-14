Laura House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

+13

Architect ARKITITO Arquitetura

Location Vila Madalena, São Paulo, Brazil

Architect in Charge Tito Ficarelli

Area 250.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Vivi Spaco

Authors Chantal Ficarelli, Tito Ficarelli

Team Mariana Olha, Ricardo Damas Medeiros,

From the architect. The aim of the project was to design a young couple´s first owned house with a very low budget to accommodate the new family´s unit structure: the birth their first child. Residencia Laura, named after their daughter, it’s honest and direct in every way. Its relationship with the street and city is through a very open front façade.

As well as obeying a restrictive budget, the project should not give up on the major concept of integration of spaces through the use of metallic structure in order to accomplish a single-span room.

The materials used in their raw condition reveal an industrial like interior design cocoon for the furniture. Cement blocks, precast concrete slabs, burnt cement floor and external electricity facilities, were chosen for being low cost solutions and speed up the construction´s processes, besides prevailing comfort and wellbeing. For its neutral aesthetic it also loosens the choices of furniture and decoration styles.

The wide glass front and back façades enhance the natural lighting providing direct sunrays incidence in all rooms, yet, them can be blocked through the use of light textile curtains when desired, and helps maintain the privacy indoors.

The living room on the ground floor and the couple´s bedroom on the upper level face the backyard in order to enjoy the quietness and familiy activities that would take place there.