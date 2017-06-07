World
  7. Bandeiras House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

Bandeiras House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

  • 15:00 - 7 June, 2017
Bandeiras House / ARKITITO Arquitetura
Bandeiras House / ARKITITO Arquitetura, © Vivi Spaco
© Vivi Spaco

© Vivi Spaco

© Vivi Spaco
© Vivi Spaco

From the architect. The house is located in the heart of Vila Madalena, known as a bohemian district with great concentration area of artists and designers studios and homes.

The intention of the project was to take part of this hectic lifestyle though allowing some privacy and family events and activities that would take place there. For this reason the design solution was conceived locating the construction to the back of the plot, leaving as much space possible to the front and only yard.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The plot has a moderate acclivity of 1,5 metres which was taken as an advantage to landscape and external paths design. The light aesthetic of the construction was a result of the slim metallic structure system and precast concrete slabs which enabled wide openings of 8 meters long in the main façade, reaching the entire plot width.

Because of limited budget and the short time allowed for the construction cement blocks wall were chosen to be left uncovered.

© Vivi Spaco
© Vivi Spaco

The main front façade is oriented to the northwest which means high solar exposure during the afternoon. In order to maintain the thermal comfort indoors the architect located the aluminium frames 1,5 meters behind the façade, leaving a shading area that works as a terrace.

© Vivi Spaco
© Vivi Spaco

In addition to the wide glass wall of the main façade there is a glass roof above the staircase to the back of the plot providing that natural lighting that permeates the 2 stories of the house. Through the staircase there is also access to the rooftop terrace which offers a vast and beautiful view of the district and a leafy cemetery area as well as sunset appreciation that making it a special place to enjoy late afternoons.

© Vivi Spaco
© Vivi Spaco
Cite: "Bandeiras House / ARKITITO Arquitetura" [Residência Bandeiras / ARKITITO Arquitetura] 07 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871543/bandeiras-house-arkitito-arquitetura/>
