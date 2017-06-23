World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. designpad architecture
  6. 2016
  7. Noe Valley House / designpad architecture

Noe Valley House / designpad architecture

  • 17:00 - 23 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Noe Valley House / designpad architecture
Save this picture!
Noe Valley House / designpad architecture, © Adam Rouse
© Adam Rouse

© Adam Rouse © Adam Rouse © Adam Rouse © Adam Rouse +25

  • Construction

    Brad Doran

  • interior Design

    Melissa Winn

  • Professional Engineers

    Enertia Design
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Adam Rouse
© Adam Rouse

From the architect. The original home was a modest one story over garage, two bedroom, one bath home in the Noe Valley neighborhood of San Francisco. Similar to other homes in San Francisco, when built, a handful of other very similar homes were constructed adjacent to it, each slightly different than the next. 

Save this picture!
© Adam Rouse
© Adam Rouse

Our clients are a young family who at the start of the project had one toddler and towards the end another. Their dream for the home was to modernize and expand the space to allow for a growing family. Connecting to the rear yard and expanding vertically to capture the downtown views were vital as were an open floor that was flooded with light.

Save this picture!
© Adam Rouse
© Adam Rouse
Save this picture!
1st / 2nd Level Plans
1st / 2nd Level Plans
Save this picture!
© Adam Rouse
© Adam Rouse
Save this picture!
Roof Plan
Roof Plan

At the ground floor the rear was dug out and expanded to allow for a living space and home office. At the main floor the space was gutted and expanded out with a new rear yard roof deck and an open floor plan. And at the new third story, a master suite and roof deck with city views was designed along with two bedrooms and a new bath.

Save this picture!
© Adam Rouse
© Adam Rouse
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Noe Valley House / designpad architecture" 23 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871513/noe-valley-house-designpad-architecture/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »