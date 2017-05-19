Ora Hostel / Sea Architecture

+31

Architects Sea Architecture

Location Saphan Khwai, Khwaeng Samsen Nai, Khet Phaya Thai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10400, Thailand

Area 330.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Adison Ruangsiridecha

From the architect. Ora Hostel is the newest hostel, for warm welcome the Backpacker guests to visit Bangkok, Thailand. It’s located at BTS Saphan Khwai Station near Jatujak Market.

The Conceptual of this project is Modern Loft style, for responding the character of the building like a man who can discovery the world.

It was started to design in 2015 by SEA ARCHITECT CO., LTD. come to renovate from the ex-shop house to be the hostel. This unit is 4 m. Width by 12 m. in 6 stories. The greeting façade from wood can attract the guest who look from BTS Saphan Khwai station easy to find this place. Moreover, the Interior of this hostel are design by mix use of materials such as wood, concrete and steel for created space like a various characters of guest to be one family.

This small building hostel can reserved the maximum guests around 38 persons, reserved with all facilities. The security and safety are first concerned for guests. The function of first floor is lobby and cafeteria, Kitchen and public area for guests.

The Mezzanine floor is relaxation area, the guest can play the game, watching TV, reading a book and etc. The second floor to fourth floor is dormitory and private room for guest can take a rest with all facilities reserved and toilets in every floors. The roof top is created for reserved breakfast and dining time, Guest can see the Bangkok’s view from this area.