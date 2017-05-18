World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Emergency Services Facility
  4. United States
  5. SOM
  6. 2016
  7. Public Safe Answering Center II / SOM

Public Safe Answering Center II / SOM

  • 09:00 - 18 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Public Safe Answering Center II / SOM
Save this picture!
Public Safe Answering Center II / SOM, © Albert Vecerka
© Albert Vecerka

© Albert Vecerka © Albert Vecerka Public Safe Answering Center II / SOM © Albert Vecerka +23

  • Architects

    SOM

  • Location

    Bronx, NY, United States

  • Senior Interior Designer

    Cynthia Mirbach

  • Landscape Architect

    Thomas Balsley Associates

  • Area

    450000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Albert Vecerka

  • Design Partner

    Gary Haney

  • Managing Partner

    Laura Ettelman, Peter Magill

  • Technical Partner

    Carl Galioto

  • Interior Design Partner

    Stephen Apking

  • Managing Director

    Mark Regulinski

  • Technical Director

    Nicholas Holt

  • Project Manager

    Emily Mottolese, Mark Leininger, Joseph Sacco

  • Senior Design Architect

    Rob Rothblatt

  • Senior Technical Coordinator

    Carl Brown

  • Senior Technical Architect

    Lesley Campbell, Ross Goldsworthy

  • Structural Engineer

    Thornton Tomasetti

  • MEP Engineer

    Jaros Baum & Bolles

  • Civil Engineer

    Philip Habib & Associates

  • Geotechnical Engineer

    Langan Engineering & Environmental Services

  • Construction Manager

    Tishman Construction

  • Active Modular Phytoremediation Wall System (AMPS)

    Center for Architecture Science & Ecology (CASE)

  • Sustainability Consultant Landscape Architect Graphic Designer Lighting Designer

    Vidaris

  • Security Design Consultant

    Shen Milson & Wilke, LLC

  • Vertical Transportation Consultant

    Van Deusen & Associates

  • Code Consultant

    Milrose Consultants

  • Cost Estimating Consultant

    Ellana, Inc

  • Kitchen Consultant

    Hopkins Foodservice Specialists, Inc

  • Graphic Designer

    Lebowitz/Gould Design, Inc

  • Lighting Designer

    Domingo Gonzalez Associates

  • Blast Designer

    Thornton Tomasetti

  • Acoustical and Vibration Designer

    Shen Milson & Wilke, LLC

  • Client

    New York City Department of Design and Construction
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Albert Vecerka
© Albert Vecerka

From the architect. Public Safety Answering Center II (PSAC II), a new facility located in the Bronx, enhances New York City’s 911 emergency response system and sets a high standard to sustainability. The 450,000-square-foot building brings together emergency response workers from multiple city agencies—the Police Department, the Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services—serving as a model for inter- agency cooperation.

Save this picture!
© Albert Vecerka
© Albert Vecerka
Save this picture!
© Albert Vecerka
© Albert Vecerka

As a back-up facility to the city’s primary call center, PSAC II introduces an important layer of redundancy to New York City’s 911 system. Continuously operating and highly secure, the building enhances the city’s ability to maintain communication in the event of a natural disaster or large-scale emergency. The project’s completion is a milestone in New York City’s overhaul of its 911 system, a long-term initiative begun by former Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg.

Save this picture!
© Albert Vecerka
© Albert Vecerka

PSAC II sits on a prominent nine-acre site at the intersection of Bronx and Pelham Parkway and Hutchinson River Parkway. With its design, SOM confronted the challenge of creating a secure and functional building that also makes a positive contribution to its urban context. Designed as a perfect cube, the structure has few windows due to security concerns. To mitigate the building’s potentially monolithic appearance, SOM developed a dynamic, serrated facade that includes recycled aluminum.

Save this picture!
© Albert Vecerka
© Albert Vecerka
Save this picture!
© Albert Vecerka
© Albert Vecerka

The building is surrounded by a wrap-around sculptural berm of wild grasses. This berm serves as a barrier to protect the facility, and it also enriches the aesthetics of the site. From the Hutchinson River and Pelham Parkways, the berm hides the surface parking and loading dock from view; for the building’s occupants, it o ers a sense of connection to nature. The landscape requires no irrigation, which helps to achieve the project’s ambitious sustainability goal of LEED® Gold certification.

Save this picture!
© Albert Vecerka
© Albert Vecerka

SOM gave special attention to creating a soothing environment for the emergency response teams working inside. The building’s main gathering space features an innovative plant wall developed by CASE, the design research laboratory of SOM in partnership with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. This plant wall not only introduces nature into the building, but also lters the air and reduces overall energy use.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Emergency Services Facility United States
Cite: "Public Safe Answering Center II / SOM" 18 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871472/public-safe-answering-center-ii-som/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »