  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. DX Architects
  6. 2017
  Beach House / DX Architects

Beach House / DX Architects

  • 17:00 - 17 May, 2017
Beach House / DX Architects
© Aaron Pocock
© Aaron Pocock

  • Architects

    DX Architects

  • Location

    Mornington Peninsula, VIC, Australia

  • Architect in Charge

    Daniel Xuereb

  • Area

    360.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Aaron Pocock
© Aaron Pocock
© Aaron Pocock

From the architect. The Blairgowrie Beach House on the Mornington Peninsula retained and altered the rear proportion of the existing building and expanded the dwelling forward on a steeply sloped site to accommodate additional living and sleeping areas.

© Aaron Pocock
© Aaron Pocock

Manipulations of the building form were employed to address the access disconnect and setup a conceptual framework where we continued our practices interest in spatial division patterns.

© Aaron Pocock
© Aaron Pocock
Section
Section
© Aaron Pocock
© Aaron Pocock

The new first floor incorporates a large cantilevered metal clad form which created a covered area for car parking, and was counteracted with concrete rendered vertical walls which pushed out to level out the land. Continuing formal manipulations, the metal clad form had volumes carved out to incorporate a balcony space, and a feature vertical window to illuminate at night and interact with the public realm when the house is being occupied.

© Aaron Pocock
© Aaron Pocock
Cite: "Beach House / DX Architects" 17 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871471/beach-house-dx-architects/>
