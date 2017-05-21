World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Robson Rak Architects
  6. 2013
  7. Armadale House / Robson Rak Architects + Made By Cohen

Armadale House / Robson Rak Architects + Made By Cohen

  • 20:00 - 21 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Armadale House / Robson Rak Architects + Made By Cohen
Save this picture!
Armadale House / Robson Rak Architects + Made By Cohen, © Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

© Shannon McGrath © Shannon McGrath © Shannon McGrath © Shannon McGrath +27

Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

From the architect. The conceptual framework of this project was to transform the clients small dark single fronted Victorian home into an elegant, refined, light filled interior with a large open plan kitchen / living area and adjoining courtyard.

Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

The overall design was kept simple, responding to the modern inner urge to pare back and slow down. With simplicity, each design detail was considered with great precision and needed to be executed beautifully.

Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Details were often subtle, creating a subconscious sense of flow and balance within the space. Working with a simple palate of finishes also gave this small home a sense of coherence.

Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

These materials all had an honest raw quality about them, allowing them to age gracefully and acquire their own patina over time.

Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Renovation Australia
Cite: "Armadale House / Robson Rak Architects + Made By Cohen" 21 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871470/armadale-house-robson-rak-architects-plus-made-by-cohen/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »