World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. 35astudio
  6. 2016
  7. House R / 35astudio

House R / 35astudio

  • 05:00 - 21 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House R / 35astudio
Save this picture!
House R / 35astudio, © Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo
© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo

© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo © Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo © Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo © Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo +28

  • Engineer

    Polistudio srl, engineer Emilio Panzeri

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Luciano Pintossi

  • Constructor

    Immobiliare Cardanini s.r.l.

  • Clients

    Andrea Riccio, Gaia Clerici
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo
© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo

From the architect. Located in the Oltre Po Pavese region, immersed in a hilly landscape full of  villages and castles, and in a flourishing nature made of  woods and large cultivated areas, Casa D'Agosto, a small village ,part of  the Valverde Municipality of  315 inhabitants, is just   twenty kilometers from Pavia.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo
© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo

This small (120m²)  holiday home of a young Milanese couple was built on a piece of land with a slight slope of about 3000 sqm.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo
© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo
© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo

The new home is fully made of a reinforced concrete monoblock positioned at the natural level of the  ground and of an open space in front of it, for the enjoyment of the air and the surrounding nature in summer.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo
© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo

This holiday home is conceived  as an open-space on two floors articulated in a single double-height volume; characteristics of the house are its  lofts and the  45-degree rotation of the  traditional roof cover. The result is the creation  of four identical, stereometric and  trapezoidal sections. 

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

The interior space is divided as follows: on the ground floor we find  the living and dining area,  accessible from the outside garden through large sliding windows, in addition to the main access door, also glazed.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo
© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo

The open-space ground floor is divided into a large double-height living area, a dining area located below the mezzanine and the open-space kitchen with concrete worktop and treated maple doors; a small bathroom with floor-to- wall and wall-clad disengagement with green cement serves both  the ground floor and  the upper floor.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo
© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo

The access to the sleeping area is ensured by an open  staircase made of reinforced concrete, inserted into wall blocks also made of the same material ; the staircase is  adjacent  the living room.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo
© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo

On the upper loft floor there are the two fully open  bedrooms, overlooking   the living area;  from the bedrooms'  large windows you can enjoy the view of the surrounding landscape .The relationship with the landscape is guaranteed by  large wood windows , some of them openable and others fixed, which together allow light, air and the view of the surrounding hills; all the openings are in fact designed according to the need of offering the best external sight. The reinforced concrete, used to eliminate any structural element inside and reduce  the construction costs, was placed  using  common yellow panels and leaving it internally exposed.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo
© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo

The materiality of the few solid wood elements (kitchen, bathroom door, furniture and window frames); the elegance of the floors, made of monolithic concrete helicoptered  castings and finished with quartz paste; the rough texture of the exposed concrete walls and exposed ceiling. All these characteristics   help highlight the most sensitive and material aspects of the architectural work.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo
© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo

The exterior finishes of the building ensure continuity with the interior; all the facades  are finished with a dark-gray,  coarse-grained , heat-reflective   plaster, grossly spread with a trowel; also the two-fold, forty-five-degree , double-faced cover is treated with poor material, normally  used in industrial shells (gray glove). It follows and confirms  the brutalist  language of the whole work.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo
© Andrea Carmignola & Maddalena Merlo
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Italy
Cite: "House R / 35astudio" 21 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871468/house-r-35astudio/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »