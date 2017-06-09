World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Porebski Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Tamarama House / Porebski Architects

Tamarama House / Porebski Architects

  • 20:00 - 9 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tamarama House / Porebski Architects
Save this picture!
Tamarama House / Porebski Architects, © Andrew Worssam
© Andrew Worssam

© Justin Alexander © Andrew Worssam © Justin Alexander © Justin Alexander +23

Save this picture!
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

From the architect. Located on a corner site on the hills overlooking Tamarama Beach the design allows the house to be a sculpture on the site. With stone forming the base a sculptured curved fa§ade creates the lighter upper levels. The building is beautifully modulated by the use of timber batten extensions forming bay windows against the curvaceous white render masonry which all sit wonderfully with the Will Dangar designed gardens.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Worssam
© Andrew Worssam

Designed for a family of four the house is inverted from the traditional house with the main living areas positioned on the top floor to take advantage of the ocean views and allows these rooms to use the volume of the roof space creating strikingly formed ceilings.

Save this picture!
Lower ground floor plan
Lower ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The house is L-shaped in plan creating a central courtyard that flows around to the pool area to the rear. The courtyard acts as a private outdoor area which is purposely orientated to the sun yet protected from the sea breezes, which are a daily occurrence.

Save this picture!
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

The upper living areas flow out onto the large covered terrace that take in the beach and ocean views as far as the eye can see. The front rooms flow freely to the rear family room creating the perfect family living arrangements or scene for cocktail parties.

Save this picture!
Section A
Section A

With cavity sliding doors the rear lower play room flows out to the courtyard and pool garden with a seamless transition. A covered terrace contains a built in bbq.

Save this picture!
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

The interiors have been styled and finished by Alexandra Donohoe from Decus to compliment the architecture.

Save this picture!
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Tamarama House / Porebski Architects" 09 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871466/tamarama-house-porebski-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »