  3. WaPo's New Augmented Reality Series Begins With a Virtual Look at the Ceiling of Herzog & de Meuron's Elbphilharmonie

WaPo's New Augmented Reality Series Begins With a Virtual Look at the Ceiling of Herzog & de Meuron's Elbphilharmonie

WaPo's New Augmented Reality Series Begins With a Virtual Look at the Ceiling of Herzog & de Meuron's Elbphilharmonie
WaPo's New Augmented Reality Series Begins With a Virtual Look at the Ceiling of Herzog & de Meuron's Elbphilharmonie , © Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The Washington Post (WaPo) has launched a new architectural augmented reality series that will provide readers with an in-depth look at the details behind some of the world’s most innovative new buildings. For its first edition, architecture critic Philip Kennicott narrates an AR projection of the unique ceiling of the main concert hall at Herzog & de Meuron’s recently completed Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany.

“With this technology, we can insert news into a reader’s reality simply using a phone—no headgear or physical triggers required—to recreate state-of-the art physical spaces,” said Joey Marburger, head of product for The Post.

“Criticism has always been about robust description,” explains Kennicott. “But allowing the viewer to move around in a space of their volition is a game changer for architecture critics, and this is the first time we’ve had access to technology that simulates being present in the actual building.”

In the first story, the intuitive navigation guides you through the design behind the concert hall’s complex ceiling, composed of 10,000 unique panels parametrically generated to provide optimal acoustics.

To check out the AR feature for yourself, download the Washington Post Classic app from the Apple app store, then click this link to the story here. Then, simply aim your camera at the ceiling of any room you are in, and follow the steps that will appear on screen. The experience is currently only available for iOS devices.

News via The Washington Post.

Cite: Patrick Lynch. "WaPo's New Augmented Reality Series Begins With a Virtual Look at the Ceiling of Herzog & de Meuron's Elbphilharmonie " 16 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871454/washpos-new-augmented-reality-series-begins-with-a-virtual-look-at-the-ceiling-of-herzog-and-de-meurons-elbphilharmonie/>
