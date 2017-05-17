World
  3. 12 Libraries You Should Bookmark Right Now

12 Libraries You Should Bookmark Right Now

12 Libraries You Should Bookmark Right Now

Like a reader hooked on a bestselling thriller, the design of libraries has enthralled architects and the general public for centuries. From the classical mahogany grandeur of the world-famous Long Room at Trinity College Dublin to the post-war, brick modernism of the British Library in London, the important role of libraries in our lives has historically demanded a degree of architectural thought and consideration.

In recent times, however, that historic role has changed. With the digital age revolutionizing how we access, research, and communicate information, libraries are no longer reserved exclusively for books. Libraries today must act as ‘information hubs’, with the flexibility to accommodate a diverse range of media and arts. Architects have responded to the challenge of a new era, reimagining how libraries are built, experienced, and utilized, without entirely throwing away the rule book. 

Below, we have rounded-up 12 libraries from around the world, all with architecture from the top shelf.

Public Library and Reading Park / Martín Lejarraga

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Bibliothèque Alexis de Tocqueville / OMA + Barcode Architects

Save this picture!
© Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti
© Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti
Save this picture!
© Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti
© Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti

Joan Maragall Library / BCQ Arquitectura

© Ariel Ramirez
© Ariel Ramirez
© Ariel Ramirez
© Ariel Ramirez
© Ariel Ramirez
© Ariel Ramirez

The Pinch Library And Community Center / Olivier Ottevaere + John Lin

Save this picture!
Courtesy of: Olivier Ottevaere + John Lin
Courtesy of: Olivier Ottevaere + John Lin
Save this picture!
Courtesy of: Olivier Ottevaere + John Lin
Courtesy of: Olivier Ottevaere + John Lin

Media Library St Paul / Peripheriques Architects 

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Pavilion Library / SpaceTong (ArchiWorkshop)

© June-Young Lim
© June-Young Lim
© June-Young Lim
© June-Young Lim
© June-Young Lim
© June-Young Lim

Vasconcelos Library / Alberto Kalach

Courtesy of: Alberto Kalach
Courtesy of: Alberto Kalach
Courtesy of: Alberto Kalach
Courtesy of: Alberto Kalach
Courtesy of: Alberto Kalach
Courtesy of: Alberto Kalach

Story Pod / Atelier Kastelic Buffey

© Bob Gundu
© Bob Gundu
© Bob Gundu
© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

Constitución Public Library / Sebastian Irarrázaval

© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

Montbau Library Rehabilitation / OliverasBoix Arquitectes

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Library of Muyinga / BC Architects

Courtesy of: BC architects
Courtesy of: BC architects
Courtesy of: BC architects
Courtesy of: BC architects
Courtesy of: BC architects
Courtesy of: BC architects

Micro-Yuan’er / ZAO/standardarchitecture

© Zhang Mingming
© Zhang Mingming
© Zhang Mingming
© Zhang Mingming
© Zhang Mingming
© Zhang Mingming
Cite: Delaqua, Victor. "12 Libraries You Should Bookmark Right Now" [12 Bibliotecas que vão te surpreender] 17 May 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pimenta, Amanda ) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871450/12-libraries-you-should-bookmark-right-now/>
